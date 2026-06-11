Teddy Sheringham: Michael Carrick will replicate Guardiola's path at Manchester United

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Teddy Sheringham: Michael Carrick will replicate Guardiola's path at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has backed the appointment of Michael Carrick as the club's head coach and criticized those comparing him to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former striker insists the newly appointed manager possesses the unique tactical potential to replicate the historic success Pep Guardiola achieved at Barcelona. This is reported by Goal.com .

The club's board signed a two-year permanent contract with Carrick in May after he succeeded as interim manager. The former midfielder, who took charge after Ruben Amorim's departure in January, transformed the club's results by winning 11 of his 16 matches. Most importantly, Carrick secured Champions League qualification, including victories over rivals like Manchester City.

Some pundits fear Carrick's appointment could end in a decline similar to the Solskjaer era. However, Sheringham dismissed these notions: "I like that Michael Carrick has been given the job. He changed a lot in a short time, and the players have adapted to his style. It's nonsense to compare him to Solskjaer. Carrick earned this opportunity through his hard work."

Sheringham believes Carrick's managerial path mirrors that of the legendary Pep Guardiola. "Michael's situation at Manchester United reminds me of when Pep Guardiola arrived at Barcelona. He also came in unexpectedly and achieved great things. Carrick gained experience at Middlesbrough and now he is unstoppable," the former striker added.

Manchester UnitedMichael CarrickPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueFootball
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