Ronald Koeman shares his thoughts ahead of the match against Japan22:37 / 11.06.2026·44·SportRonald KoemanJapanFootballInternational FriendlyPress Conference+Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!SaveShuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editorComments 0Send…Related newsReal Madrid submits official offer for Bernardo SilvaToday, 18:12Free TVs distributed to Argentine fans denied visasToday, 17:19Marc Casado decides to part ways with BarcelonaToday, 16:52Contract disagreement arises between Harry Kane and BayernToday, 16:18Lamine Yamal appointed as UNICEF ambassadorToday, 15:57FIFA to Introduce Revolutionary New Rules Against Time-WastingToday, 15:44News » Sport » Ronald Koeman shares his thoughts ahead of the match against Japan
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