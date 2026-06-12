Mexico defeats South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup

·33·Sport
Mexico defeats South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup

The biggest and most prestigious sporting celebration, eagerly awaited by millions of football fans across the globe, has officially kicked off with the 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada! The opening match of this grand tournament held across the ocean delivered intensity, goals, and unexpected drama to the fans filling the stands. In the opening fixture, Group A representatives — one of the tournament hosts, the skilled Mexico national team — faced off against the energetic South African national team, securing a confident victory.

In a match that started at a blistering pace, just 9 minutes in, talented Mexican forward Julián Quiñones found the back of the net, shaking the stadium and etching his name into history as the scorer of the first official goal of this World Cup. While the first half ended with the hosts in control, the attacking intensity did not wane in the second half. In the 67th minute, experienced forward Raúl Jiménez beat the South African goalkeeper for a second time, extending the lead and sealing the final score at 2-0.

A 'rain' of red cards and intense struggle

The game was rich not only in goals but also in uncompromising clashes and firm refereeing decisions. The South African players were forced to commit fouls to stop the opponent's attacks. Consequently, in the 49th minute, South Africa's Sithole was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Near the end of the match, in the 84th minute, substitute Zwane also received a straight red card, leaving his teammates with only 9 men on the pitch.

However, in the 90+2 minute of stoppage time, Mexican defender Montes was also sent off for a foul, and both teams finished the match with incomplete squads. Despite this, the hosts secured their first vital 3 points in front of their home crowd, taking a significant first step toward the playoffs.

2026 World Cup. Group A. Matchday 1 details:

Mexico — South Africa — 2:0

Goals: Julián Quiñones (9), Raúl Jiménez (67).

  • Mexico lineup: Rangel, Reyes, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo, Fidalgo (Mora, 66), Lira (Álvarez, 76), Gutiérrez (Chávez, 66), Alvarado, Quiñones (Vega, 79), Jiménez (González, 76).

  • South Africa lineup: Williams, Okon, Mudau, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Mokwana, Sithole, Adams (Zwane, 61), Modiba (Appollis, 77), Foster (Mbatha, 56), Rayners (Makgopa, 77).

  • Yellow cards: Gutiérrez (23) — Mokwana (17), Sibisi (74).

  • Red cards: Montes (90+2) — Sithole (49), Zwane (84).

Follow the next thrilling matches of the World Cup, our national team's historic debut, and exclusive, fast-paced news from across the ocean with us on Zamin!

MexicoSouth AfricaJulián QuiñonesRaúl Jiménez
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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