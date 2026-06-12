Alvaro Morata on Cristiano Ronaldo: He is the best in history

AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata shared warm thoughts about his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he played at Real Madrid and Juventus. The Spanish forward spoke about the Portuguese star's generosity off the pitch and the support he provided to young players. This was reported by Goal.com .

As a guest on the El Camino de Mario podcast, Morata recalled his early years at Real Madrid, stating that Cristiano Ronaldo constantly gave gifts to young players. According to him, Ronaldo gifted iPads, mobile phones, and perfumes to the youth during pre-season tours. Morata described these gestures as "incredible" and emphasized that the star player always paid special attention to him.

Morata praised not only Ronaldo's generosity but also his professionalism. He noted that Cristiano Ronaldo never broke his strict training routine in any situation, even after returning late from long trips. It is precisely because of this work ethic that Morata considers him the greatest player in football history.

The striker also touched upon the high standards Ronaldo demanded from his teammates during the intense rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona. "In the early years, I was very young and not used to the demands at his level. But over time, I understood why he was so demanding," added Alvaro Morata.