Beth Mead signs three-year contract with Manchester City

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Beth Mead signs three-year contract with Manchester City

England women's national team star Beth Mead has officially become a Manchester City player. The forward, who announced her departure from Arsenal last month, has signed a three-year deal with her new club. After nine years in North London, where she won every possible trophy, Mead is now opening a new chapter in her career and will reunite with her partner Vivianne Miedema. This is reported by Goal.com .

Manchester City secured a 'double' last season by winning the Women's Super League and the FA Cup. Club sporting director Therese Sjogran emphasized that the arrival of an experienced and highly skilled player like Beth Mead will further strengthen the team. According to her, Mead's experience in major tournaments is crucial for the club's participation in the Champions League.

Speaking about her transfer, Beth Mead said that Manchester City's style suits her game perfectly and that after talking to the coach, the decision was easy to make. "City had incredible results last season, and I am proud to be part of this team. I believe I can take my game to a new level here," said the English winger.

Competition within the Manchester City squad is expected to intensify in the new season. Despite having talented players like Lauren Hemp, Aoba Fujino, and Mary Fowler, the club needed to expand its roster due to Champions League commitments. Head coach Andree Jeglertz will now have more opportunities to rotate his attacking line.

Manchester CityBeth MeadArsenalWomen's Super LeagueTransfers
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