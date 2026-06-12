Frank Leboeuf: Michael Olise is currently better than Lamine Yamal

Former France defender Frank Leboeuf has spoken highly of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. He stated that the 24-year-old is currently the best in the world in his position, even surpassing Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. This is reported by Goal.com .

Olise had a sensational debut season in Germany. In 32 Bundesliga matches, he scored 15 goals and provided 19 assists. He also reached the Champions League semi-finals with Bayern and won the domestic cup. Leboeuf believes that Olise will be the key leader for Les Bleus at the 2026 World Cup.

Comparing him to Lamine Yamal, Leboeuf highlighted the Frenchman's consistency. While the Spanish talent had a slower season due to injuries, Olise maintained peak form throughout the year. "Right now, Michael Olise is the best right winger in the world," the former defender added.

Against the backdrop of these brilliant performances, Real Madrid has shown interest in the player. Reports suggest that Florentino Perez is ready to pay 150 million euros for the French winger. Bayern bought him for 60 million euros in 2024, but his value has now more than doubled.