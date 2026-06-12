Frank Leboeuf: Michael Olise is currently better than Lamine Yamal

·1·Sport
Frank Leboeuf: Michael Olise is currently better than Lamine Yamal

Former France defender Frank Leboeuf has spoken highly of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. He stated that the 24-year-old is currently the best in the world in his position, even surpassing Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. This is reported by Goal.com .

Olise had a sensational debut season in Germany. In 32 Bundesliga matches, he scored 15 goals and provided 19 assists. He also reached the Champions League semi-finals with Bayern and won the domestic cup. Leboeuf believes that Olise will be the key leader for Les Bleus at the 2026 World Cup.

Comparing him to Lamine Yamal, Leboeuf highlighted the Frenchman's consistency. While the Spanish talent had a slower season due to injuries, Olise maintained peak form throughout the year. "Right now, Michael Olise is the best right winger in the world," the former defender added.

Against the backdrop of these brilliant performances, Real Madrid has shown interest in the player. Reports suggest that Florentino Perez is ready to pay 150 million euros for the French winger. Bayern bought him for 60 million euros in 2024, but his value has now more than doubled.

Michael OliseBayern MunichLamine YamalReal MadridBarcelona
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nico Schlotterbeck responds to Real Madrid interestNico Schlotterbeck responds to Real Madrid interestToday, 13:55Rodri reveals how Lamine Yamal is preparing for the 2026 World CupRodri reveals how Lamine Yamal is preparing for the 2026 World CupToday, 13:08Bayern ready to reject even a 500 million euro offer for OliseBayern ready to reject even a 500 million euro offer for OliseToday, 12:57What did Ronaldinho say about the opening of the 2026 World Cup?What did Ronaldinho say about the opening of the 2026 World Cup?Today, 12:56Bayern Munich would not sell Michael Olise even for 500 million eurosBayern Munich would not sell Michael Olise even for 500 million eurosToday, 12:35Brighton make £30m bid for Tottenham defender Luka VuskovicBrighton make £30m bid for Tottenham defender Luka VuskovicToday, 12:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team