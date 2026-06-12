Chris Waddle: Harry Kane should have freedom of movement for England

Former England star Chris Waddle discussed the ongoing debate surrounding Harry Kane in an interview with GOAL. Waddle believes that the striker, who continues to break records, should have the freedom to play in his preferred style on the pitch. Although Kane is the primary goalscorer, he should not be restricted to staying inside the penalty area. This is reported by Goal.com .

Harry Kane has mastered the art of goalscoring throughout his career and became the all-time top scorer in Tottenham history. Currently, his tally for the England national team has reached 79 goals in 114 matches. If he can win a major trophy with the national team, he will cement his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

Kane ended his trophy drought at Bayern, becoming a two-time Bundesliga champion. In the 2025-26 season, he recorded the best performance of his career, scoring 61 goals. Notably, he achieved these figures not only as a central striker but also by actively participating in the buildup play.

Many experts argue that because England has many creative players, Kane should only be required to finish attacks. However, Waddle disagrees. He emphasizes that Kane has never relied on pace, but rather on his ability to read the game. He is a unique striker who can perform the roles of both a No. 9 and a No. 10 equally well.