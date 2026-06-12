Chris Waddle: Harry Kane should have freedom of movement for England

·30·Sport
Chris Waddle: Harry Kane should have freedom of movement for England

Former England star Chris Waddle discussed the ongoing debate surrounding Harry Kane in an interview with GOAL. Waddle believes that the striker, who continues to break records, should have the freedom to play in his preferred style on the pitch. Although Kane is the primary goalscorer, he should not be restricted to staying inside the penalty area. This is reported by Goal.com .

Harry Kane has mastered the art of goalscoring throughout his career and became the all-time top scorer in Tottenham history. Currently, his tally for the England national team has reached 79 goals in 114 matches. If he can win a major trophy with the national team, he will cement his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

Kane ended his trophy drought at Bayern, becoming a two-time Bundesliga champion. In the 2025-26 season, he recorded the best performance of his career, scoring 61 goals. Notably, he achieved these figures not only as a central striker but also by actively participating in the buildup play.

Many experts argue that because England has many creative players, Kane should only be required to finish attacks. However, Waddle disagrees. He emphasizes that Kane has never relied on pace, but rather on his ability to read the game. He is a unique striker who can perform the roles of both a No. 9 and a No. 10 equally well.

Harry KaneEnglandBayernBundesligaFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Akmal Mozgovoy: “We are all eagerly awaiting the World Cup”Akmal Mozgovoy: “We are all eagerly awaiting the World Cup”Today, 17:37Pope Leo XIV becomes an honorary member of Real MadridPope Leo XIV becomes an honorary member of Real MadridToday, 17:25Robbie Fowler concerned about Alexander Isak's future at LiverpoolRobbie Fowler concerned about Alexander Isak's future at LiverpoolToday, 17:19Kairat signs famous Spanish strikerKairat signs famous Spanish strikerToday, 17:09Brazil looks to Vinicius Junior for salvation: Challenges ahead of the 2026 World CupBrazil looks to Vinicius Junior for salvation: Challenges ahead of the 2026 World CupToday, 16:33The Greatest Stars in World Cup History: Pelé Leads, Messi ThirdThe Greatest Stars in World Cup History: Pelé Leads, Messi ThirdToday, 16:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team