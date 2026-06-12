Kairat signs famous Spanish striker

·0·Sport
Kairat signs famous Spanish striker

The transfer market in Kazakh football is full of interesting developments. Almaty's famous club Kairat has officially announced the signing of Marc Gual, a Spanish center-forward who made a name for himself on European pitches, to strengthen the team's attacking line. According to an official statement from the club's press service, the agreement between the talented player and the team is valid until the end of 2027. is valid.

You can find detailed information about the new striker's physical attributes and anthropometric data below:

  • Age: 30 years old

  • Position: Center-forward

  • Height: 184 cm

  • Weight: 73 kg

From Barcelona Academy to Real Madrid Castilla

Marc Gual was born in Badalona, Catalonia. He received his first football lessons in the youth academies of renowned clubs such as Badalona, Barcelona, and Espanyol. During his career in elite football, he gained vast experience playing for several well-known Spanish teams, including Sevilla Atletico, Zaragoza, Girona, Real Madrid Castilla, and Alcorcon.

You can see Marc Gual's productive career in Europe and his main achievements in the analytical table below:

Foreign clubs where the player played

Major tournament achievements

Performance record

Personal awards

Jagiellonia (Poland)

Polish league matches

2022/23 season top scorer

Ekstraklasa Best Striker

Legia Warsaw (Poland)

Polish Cup and Super Cup winner

19 goals in all competitions

7 goals in the Conference League

Rio Ave (Portugal)

Portuguese top division participant

First-team player

High-level experience

Triumphant run in Poland and Portuguese experience

The brightest pages of Marc Gual's career are linked to the Polish championship. In the spring of 2022, he joined Jagiellonia and proved himself in a short time. In the 2022/23 season, he became the top scorer of the league and was named the best striker of the Ekstraklasa.

After that, he became a member of the famous Warsaw club Legia and won the country's Cup and Super Cup with the team. By the 2024/25 season, Marc became a true leader of Legia, scoring 19 goals, 7 of which were in the prestigious UEFA Conference League.

Interesting fact for fans: Before moving to Kairat, the experienced forward was defending the colors of the Portuguese top-division team Rio Ave. He also played 3 official matches for the Spain U21 national team.

Kairat, which announced this transfer on its official Instagram page, is aiming for major victories in domestic and international arenas thanks to the goals of their new striker.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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