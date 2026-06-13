If Real Madrid makes a move for Rodri, Manchester City will not be able to keep him

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If Real Madrid makes a move for Rodri, Manchester City will not be able to keep him

Former Manchester City player and manager Peter Reid claims that if Real Madrid shows interest, it is almost certain that Rodri will leave England. A period of major changes is expected at the Etihad Stadium following Pep Guardiola's departure. The Ballon d'Or-winning Spanish midfielder could be one of the main losses in the team's rebuilding process. This is reported by Goal.com .

After a decade of successful work, the legendary Pep Guardiola ended his contract early, stating he was tired of the pressures of the English Premier League. It is expected that his former assistant, Enzo Maresca, will now lead the team. The new manager will try to shape the squad to his liking during the transfer window opening on June 15.

Born in Madrid and having played for Atlético Madrid, Rodri will soon turn 30. After a serious injury sustained in September 2024, he has not yet returned to his peak form. Nevertheless, a call from a giant club like Real Madrid is an offer that any player, especially a Spaniard, finds hard to refuse.

In an interview with GOAL, Peter Reid says: "Before the injury, he was the best in the world. With the current level of medicine, he will certainly return stronger. If Real Madrid knocks on his door, it will be very difficult for Manchester City to keep him. Rodri is unlikely to pass up the opportunity to return to his homeland."

Rodri has won the English Premier League four times and the Champions League once with Manchester City. According to reports, not only him, but also Portuguese defender Rúben Dias could leave the team. A season of major transfers and changes is approaching at the club.

Manchester CityReal MadridRodriPep GuardiolaTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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