Mourinho asks Real Madrid board to sign Mason Greenwood

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Mourinho asks Real Madrid board to sign Mason Greenwood

The transfer window, which has reached a fever pitch on European pitches, is on the verge of delivering another sensational and unexpected twist. Legendary head coach José Mourinho, beginning a new era at Real Madrid, has started implementing urgent plans to further strengthen the squad. According to reports from one of Spain's influential sports publications, Marca , the experienced Portuguese tactician has already entered into serious negotiations and discussions with club president Florentino Pérez regarding future signings.

As the Madrid manager presented his transfer list to the 'Royal Club' leadership, he put forward a name that no one expected, a complete surprise to the football community.

Mourinho's unexpected choice: Mason Greenwood!

According to insider information, José Mourinho is firmly supporting the idea of signing English football star and skilled winger Mason Greenwood, who is currently playing for the French team Olympique de Marseille. The Portuguese coach is fully confident that this talented player will take the Madrid giant's attacking line to a new level. In his conversation with Pérez, it was specifically emphasized that Greenwood's playing style fits perfectly into Real Madrid's tactical system.

A phenomenal season on French pitches

Mason Greenwood managed to have a truly high-level and commendable final season. After the French club's leadership placed full trust in him, the English forward appeared in a total of 45 competitive matches across all official competitions, scoring 26 goals. He also provided 11 assists to his teammates, proving his versatility and status as a high-class player.

Football experts' commentary: It was clear that Greenwood's such brilliance in France would bring him to the attention of Europe's top clubs. However, the fact that José Mourinho wants to start his first moves at Real Madrid with the transfer of Mason will undoubtedly heat up the competition in the transfer market several times over. How Florentino Pérez will react to this unexpected request has already become a major intrigue.

Follow the development of these sensational transfer events at Real Madrid and José Mourinho's new revolutionary steps at the Royal Club with us on Zamin pages!

José MourinhoReal MadridMason GreenwoodFlorentino PérezMarca
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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