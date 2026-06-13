Arsenal star Leah Williamson relaxes in Ibiza after injury

Arsenal and England defender Leah Williamson is spending her recovery period on the island of Ibiza following her latest injury. The footballer shared moments of her vacation on social media, posting photos alongside American model Elle Smith. Williamson is making the most of a short break after a demanding season for both club and country. This is reported by Goal.com .

The England captain was forced to miss the latest training camp under Sarina Wiegman due to her injury. Although the center-back completed her rehabilitation program, she could not participate in the matches against Spain and Ukraine due to a knee issue. Grace Fisk was called up to the national team in her place.

Sarina Wiegman has repeatedly emphasized the importance of protecting the defender's health. The medical staff does not want to take any risks until Leah Williamson is fully recovered. Since returning from a long-term knee injury, the Arsenal star has faced difficulties in maintaining consistent playing time due to recurring muscle problems.

Williamson remains one of the most influential figures for both Arsenal and the England national team. Injuries at the start of the 2025-26 season have negatively impacted her form. Nevertheless, she remains a key part of the plans for Renee Slegers and Sarina Wiegman. Currently, the player's main goal is to fully recover and return to action by the 2026-27 season.