Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Lamine Yamal: He is worth every penny

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Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Lamine Yamal: He is worth every penny

Former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has named Lamine Yamal as the player he is most looking forward to watching at the 2026 World Cup. The legendary Swedish forward believes the young Blaugrana talent possesses unique qualities that make him worth the price of any ticket. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Lamine Yamal was sidelined last April after picking up an injury against Celta Vigo. However, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has confirmed the young star is ready for the opening group stage match of the 2026 World Cup. In an interview with Fox Sports, Ibrahimovic said: "Lamine Yamal is a special player. He is the type of player for whom you buy the most expensive tickets just to come to the stadium and enjoy the show."

The former Milan and PSG striker emphasized that watching Yamal live is completely different from watching on television. According to him, the 18-year-old winger's ball control, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability set him apart from his peers. In the 2025-26 season, Yamal made 45 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, recording 24 goals and 18 assists while winning the La Liga title.

Having already earned 25 caps for the Spanish national team, Yamal played a key role in their Euro 2024 triumph. Now, at 18, he is preparing to make his World Cup debut. Spain is drawn in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.

Lamine YamalZlatan IbrahimovicBarcelonaSpainWorld Cup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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