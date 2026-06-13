Liverpool ready to fight Bayern for Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool are planning decisive measures to put an end to the rumors surrounding their talented young star Rio Ngumoha. Recent reports of the 17-year-old winger moving to Bayern Munich have alerted the Merseyside club's management. The Reds are determined to keep their prized asset at Anfield and are preparing a new, lucrative contract to fend off interest from Germany. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are set to take decisive steps to secure a long-term partnership with Ngumoha. Club officials aim to sit down with the player's representatives as soon as he turns 18 this year to sign a new deal. Although the player signed his first professional contract last September, the club believes it is necessary to increase his salary and improve his terms to reflect his role in the squad.

Bayern view the winger as a primary target for the left flank, but Liverpool's hierarchy is reportedly furious over claims of an agreement between the player and the German giants. With the arrival of new head coach Andoni Iraola, a new turning point in the young talent's career is expected. Iraola considers Ngumoha an important piece of his tactical scheme and plans to integrate him more into the first team.

Liverpool are currently going through a period of major changes. Following the departures of stars like Ibrahima Konate, Mohamed Salah, and Andy Robertson, the team is focusing on retaining the youngsters who represent their future. Retaining world-class talents like Ngumoha in their academy rather than selling them to rivals remains the club's top priority.