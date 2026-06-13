Lewandowski to continue his career at Chicago Fire in the USA

Robert Lewandowski, one of the world's most prolific strikers who has earned fame with his goals on European pitches for many years, is opening a new and historic chapter in his career. After lifting the La Liga trophy with Barcelona, the 37-year-old Polish star has parted ways with the Catalan club and is now heading overseas. The fantastic talent has officially decided to continue his career with Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Details of this unexpected and sensational transfer in the sports world are at the center of attention for European media and millions of football fans.

15 million euro annual salary and massive bonuses!

One of Spain's prestigious sports publications, Sport.es reports, citing the famous Polish portal Prawda Futbolu that Robert Lewandowski will sign a long-term official contract with the American team until 2028. The deal also includes an option to extend the contract for an additional season at the parties' discretion.

Financially speaking, the Polish star will receive a salary worthy of a king in the USA. The source notes that the striker will be paid a guaranteed net salary of 15 million euros per year. Furthermore, if he achieves high results on the pitch and contributes to his team's victories, he can earn an additional 5 million euros through bonuses.

You can get acquainted with the details of Robert Lewandowski's move to the USA and the cosmic conditions created for him through the following analytical table:

Player's age and former club New team (League) Contract duration Guaranteed annual salary Additional sports bonuses Rejected offers 37 years old, Barcelona

(Spanish champion) Chicago Fire

(USA, MLS) Until 2028

(+1 season extension) 15,000,000 euros Up to 5,000,000 euros Saudi Arabian clubs

A family plan that rejected Saudi millions

Those close to Lewandowski and his family members did not hide their admiration for the high determination of the Chicago Fire management in executing this transfer. The American club not only offered the player a large sum but also presented a complete and flawless life plan for his family overseas.

In particular, the club took on all organizational and household matters, including comfortable housing for the player and his wife, and high-quality education for their children. This perfect project, reflecting family peace and future plans, was the main reason Lewandowski easily rejected very large financial offers from wealthy Saudi Arabian clubs.

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