Italian Sports Minister responds to Gianni Infantino's joke

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the most prestigious tournament in the football world, kicks off, dramatic events are unfolding off the pitch. In particular, the debate surrounding the Italian national team—one of the giants of world football—missing out on its third consecutive World Cup remains heated. A sarcastic joke made by FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the Italians has further escalated the situation. In response, Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi announced his intention to discuss this unpleasant remark with the FIFA chief.

This situation has sparked great interest among global media and football fans.

What was the joke Infantino made?

The issue is that in one of his interviews, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, while addressing the Italian team's misfortune, jokingly suggested expanding the number of World Cup participants even further. He remarked that if the number of teams were increased again, perhaps Italy could finally pass the qualifying stages, a comment that offended the pride of the 'Azzurri' fans.

Such ironic remarks did not go unnoticed by Italian officials. According to the prestigious ANSA news agency, Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi responded to the matter as follows:

«Given the great distance between Italy and Mexico, a phone call is the most convenient way to discuss this situation. Of course, if Infantino can find the time and opportunity. I want to hear his position and the true meaning of his words directly from him».

You can familiarize yourself with the details of the Italian national team's exit and the 2026 World Cup schedule through the analytical table below:

Parties in dispute Italy national team coach Disastrous defeat in the play-off final Italy's streak of misfortune 2026 World Cup dates and hosts Andrea Abodi (Minister)

Gianni Infantino (FIFA) Gennaro Gattuso Bosnia and Herzegovina

(1:1, 1:4 on penalties) Consecutively 3 World Cups missed June 11 – July 19

(USA, Canada, Mexico)

Gattuso's team's play-off tragedy

Recall that the Italian national team, led by the legendary Gennaro Gattuso, unexpectedly lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the decisive play-off final for a spot in the 2026 World Cup. While the score was 1:1 in regular time, the Bosnians won the penalty shootout 4:1, depriving the Italians of the World Cup.

For information, the 2026 World Cup, hosted by stadiums in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19 of this year. Italian fans are forced to wait another four years for their favorites.

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