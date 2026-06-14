The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicked off on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is already providing millions of fans with unexpected and thrilling moments. In the first round of Group C, the five-time world champions, Brazil, faced the formidable African side Morocco, resulting in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. After this tactical encounter, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti attended the press conference to discuss his team's performance and the dropped points.

Famous local Globo reported that the renowned Italian manager openly admitted the team's shortcomings.

“We had chances, but we still have a lot of work to do”

Addressing the resistance shown by Morocco and the performance of his players, Carlo Ancelotti said:

“Unfortunately, in the first half, our team did not play with the expected intensity; the boys were a bit sluggish on the pitch. However, in the second half, we managed to significantly improve the situation and take control of the game.

We created several good opportunities to score and snatch the victory, but we couldn't capitalize on them. We are well aware that we need to improve many things and work tirelessly to achieve our goals.”

You can familiarize yourself with Brazil's historical record and the schedule of upcoming intense group stage matches through the following analytical table:

Team Name First Round Opponent and Result Source of Official Statement Historical Tradition and Record 2nd Round Match and Date 3rd Round Decisive Match Brazil

(Pentacampeões) Morocco

(1:1, draw) Globo publication

(Brazil) Since 1934 Undefeated in World Cup openers • vs Haiti

(June 20) • vs Scotland

(June 25) Morocco

(African representative) Brazil

(1:1, draw) — One of Africa's most intense teams • vs Scotland

(June 20) • vs Haiti

(June 25)

A century-long tradition and upcoming decisive matches

Although this draw disappointed Brazilian fans, the 'Seleção' managed to maintain their nearly century-long tradition. Analyzing the history of the World Cup, Brazil remains the only giant that has not tasted defeat in their opening matches since 1934.

Upcoming match schedule: The intrigue in Group C is heating up. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will face Haiti on June 20 in the second round, and will play their final group stage match against Scotland on June 25. Morocco will face Scotland on June 20 and Haiti on June 25.

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