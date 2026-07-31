Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of the Brazil national team and one of the most experienced and decorated specialists in the football world, has given a sharp and unexpected response to the criticism surrounding the "Seleção". Following the early failure at the 2026 World Cup, this interview will undoubtedly further fuel debates regarding the current real state of Brazilian football and its future strategy. "Papa Carlo" went against the country's football philosophy, attributing the problem to a shortage of personnel.

Zamin.uz has explored the most important theses from Ancelotti's analytical interview with Globo and their impact on the future of Brazilian football.

Ball possession or results? Ancelotti criticizes the "Jogo Bonito" philosophy

Marking one year since he took charge of the Brazil national team, Carlo Ancelotti gave an interview addressing criticisms regarding the team's style of play. Brazilian football has always been a symbol of "beautiful and attacking football" (Jogo Bonito), and fans demand dominance over all opponents. However, Ancelotti emphasized that this approach does not always work in modern football.

Ancelotti touched upon the criticism the team faced for having less ball possession in their 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Norway (the match that knocked them out of the tournament — ed.). According to the Italian specialist, the problem lies not in the coach's tactics, but in the technical and physical characteristics of the players:

"The team's style of play must match the characteristics of the players. We were criticized because we had less possession than Norway. But the qualities of our players are not entirely suited for football based on ball possession."

This statement is a major challenge for the leadership and public of Brazilian football. Ancelotti chose pragmatism, openly stating that the team must not cling to its traditional style, but rather display a game capable of achieving results.

The solution: Transfer market and personnel reform are needed

The coach also gave a clear and concise answer to the question of what is missing for the team to strengthen its game and fight for trophies. In his opinion, the solution comes down strictly to the matter of personnel:

"If new players appear, especially a high-level midfielder, then of course, it will be possible to display a game based on ball possession."

Through this, Ancelotti is sending a direct signal to the leadership of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) about the necessity of strengthening the team's midfield. The coach admits that with the current level of midfielders, it is difficult to compete in ball possession against giants like Spain or Argentina at the World Cup.

Analysis of the Brazil national team's 2026 World Cup crisis

Indicator / Information Details and Commentary Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti (Italy) Tenure in the National Team 1 year (at the time of the interview) 2026 World Cup Result Eliminated in the Round of 16 Last (Crisis) Match Defeat to the Norway national team Main Problem of the Team (Coach's interpretation) Players' characteristics are not suited for ball possession Coach's Proposal/Demand Recruiting high-level midfielders 2026 World Cup Winner Spain (defeated Argentina in the final)

Conclusion and Forecasts: What awaits Brazil ahead of the 2030 World Cup?

Carlo Ancelotti's interview with Globo could mark the beginning of a new era in the history of Brazilian football. One of world football's giants is being forced to reconsider its philosophy, historical traditions, and personnel policy. As a pragmatic coach, Ancelotti realistically assessed the capabilities of the "Seleção" and laid down clear conditions for the CBF leaders.

Serious reforms can be expected in Brazilian football in the near future: the search for young talents in European and local clubs to find the high-level midfielders demanded by the coach will intensify. If the CBF leadership and fans accept Ancelotti's pragmatic approach and provide him with the necessary resources, the Brazil national team could acquire a new identity by the 2030 World Cup and once again become a prime contender for the championship. Otherwise, the attempt to preserve "Jogo Bonito" risks leading to a continuation of failures like the one at the 2026 World Cup.

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In your opinion, can Carlo Ancelotti become a champion with the Brazil national team at the 2030 World Cup? Or is his pragmatic style unsuited for Brazilian football? Leave your thoughts in the comments!