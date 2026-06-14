Montella expresses confidence in his team after defeat to Australia

·23·Sport
Montella expresses confidence in his team after defeat to Australia

The Turkish national team had a disappointing start to the World Cup group stage. Vincenzo Montella's side faced Australia in the first round and suffered a 0-2 defeat. As various opinions circulate among Turkish fans following the match, the head coach shared his reaction to the game.

A Spor reported Montella's post-match comments. The Italian specialist noted that the game did not go according to Turkey's tactical expectations. He mentioned he knew in advance that Australia would play cautiously in defense and wait for favorable opportunities.

"The game did not go as we expected tactically. We knew they would sit back in defense and wait for a favorable situation. They took advantage of counter-attacks. We conceded two goals and are very disappointed with the result," said Montella.

Indeed, Australia relied on disciplined defense and quick counter-attacks in this match. Although Turkey tried to control the ball, they failed to create the necessary pressure around the opponent's penalty area. In such games, the first goal is crucial. Australia made the most of their chances and decided the fate of the match in their favor.

For Turkey, this defeat was hard to take. The team arrived at the World Cup with high hopes, boasting talented players who play in top European leagues. However, every match at the World Cup is a separate test. Names and expectations on paper do not guarantee results on the pitch.

Nevertheless, Montella stated that he is not entirely dissatisfied with his team's effort. He emphasized that the players played with heart, fought on the pitch, and did not give up mentally.

"Our team played with heart on the pitch. If we continue in this spirit, we will start achieving the desired results. We will perform better in the next game," said the Turkey head coach.

These words show that the coach still believes in his team. For Montella, the most important aspect is not to let the players' morale drop and to prepare them psychologically for the upcoming matches. A first-round defeat in the World Cup group stage makes the situation difficult, but it does not end everything.

Turkey still has two important matches ahead. In the second round, the team will face Paraguay on June 20. This match could be decisive for Turkey. If Montella's students want to keep their chances of advancing from the group alive, they must record a positive result against Paraguay.

In the third round, Turkey will face the USA national team on June 26. The match against the host nation will not be easy either. Therefore, Turkey must now approach every detail seriously, reduce errors in defense, and act more accurately in attack.

After the match against Australia, Montella faces several important tasks. First, it is necessary to restore the team's morale. Then, defensive gaps must be analyzed, and actions against counter-attacks must be improved. At the same time, speed, creativity, and precision in the final shot are required in the attacking line.

It is natural that Turkish fans expect more from the team because there is great potential in this squad. But as Montella emphasized, the main thing is that if the team continues to play with heart on the pitch, the results will come.

The World Cup is a long tournament, and every team goes through difficult moments. The defeat against Australia was painful for Turkey, but it is not the final conclusion. Now all attention is focused on the game against Paraguay. This match could have a major impact on Turkey's future.

There is not much time left for Montella and his players. They need to draw conclusions from their mistakes, regain the fans' trust, and turn the situation in the group to their advantage. For the Turkish national team, the World Cup has now become a true test of character.

Vincenzo MontellaTurkeyAustraliaWorld CupA Spor
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Vitinha says Portugal is not the favorite, but a contender for the titleVitinha says Portugal is not the favorite, but a contender for the titleToday, 09:47Who would have thought that a boy playing for $500 a month would become a City star?Who would have thought that a boy playing for $500 a month would become a City star?Today, 09:37Turkey falls to Australia despite 30 shots firedTurkey falls to Australia despite 30 shots firedToday, 09:22Vinícius Junior speaks out after draw against MoroccoVinícius Junior speaks out after draw against MoroccoToday, 09:09RAF 10 Tournament Concludes with Winners AnnouncedRAF 10 Tournament Concludes with Winners AnnouncedToday, 09:02Famous female blogger couldn't hold back tears during meeting with Cristiano (video)Famous female blogger couldn't hold back tears during meeting with Cristiano (video)Today, 08:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe