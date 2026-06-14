Perez wants to bring Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé to Real Madrid

After the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League season on European pitches and Paris Saint-Germain claiming the top trophy, the summer transfer window on the continent has kicked off with real sensations. Currently, Real Madrid has once again appeared at the center of the transfer market. According to reputable foreign media, the 'Royal Club' is seriously considering the possibility of signing the reigning Champions League winner and Paris star forward, Ousmane Dembélé.

According to exclusive information released by the famous and reliable Turkish publication 'TRT Spor', the Madrid side is planning to make the biggest signing of the summer through this transfer.

Florentino Perez's presidential victory and the main attacking option

Incumbent president Florentino Perez, who managed to get re-elected to lead the Madrid club, aims to solidify his latest historic electoral victory with a brilliant and sensational signing this summer. Real Madrid officials have carefully studied a number of candidates to make the team's attacking line look even more formidable. As a result, Ousmane Dembélé, who had a fantastic season with the Parisians, has become one of the main and priority options for the Madrid giant in the transfer market.

To financially support this major transfer and open up a quota for foreign players (non-EU limit), the Real Madrid board is even ready for an unexpected sacrifice. It is reported that the Madrid side is planning to put midfielder Brahim Díaz up for sale to fund the acquisition of the French star. In this way, the club aims to generate additional funds.

Through the following special analytical table, you can get acquainted with Ousmane Dembélé's status at PSG, his terrifying statistics, and Real Madrid's plans for their attacking line:

The star transfer target The player's current top status Current contract with PSG Overall performance last season Financial source for the contract Alternative failed option (Previous attempt) Ousmane Dembélé

(French forward) Winner of the

Ballon d'Or Until the summer of

2028 37 matches,

19 goals and 10 assists Sale of

Brahim Díaz Julián Álvarez

(Atlético Madrid)

Will the Ballon d'Or king head to Madrid?

It is worth noting that Ousmane Dembélé's current employment contract with the Paris club is valid until the summer of 2028, and it is clear that Nasser Al-Khelaifi will not let him go easily. However, Real Madrid's attractive offer and Florentino Perez's transfer policy are capable of breaking any contract. The completed season was the peak of his career for Dembélé — he played 37 matches in all competitions for PSG, scored 19 goals, and provided 10 assists to his teammates. Most importantly, the forward is currently the reigning holder of the planet's most prestigious individual award — the Ballon d'Or.

Previously, sports media reported that Real Madrid had held negotiations to sign Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, but these attempts ended unsuccessfully. Now, the 'Royal Club' has focused its full attention on Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé.

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