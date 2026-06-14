Islam Makhachev says he is ready to fight in July

·2·Sport
Islam Makhachev says he is ready to fight in July

UFC champion Islam Makhachev has addressed the rumors surrounding his next fight. The Russian fighter, who competes in the 77 kg division, announced that he is ready to return to the octagon in July.

In an interview with the Red Corner MMA YouTube channel, the 32-year-old Makhachev responded to comments from certain opponents and the media. He noted that while some fighters keep repeating 'accept the fight,' no official contract has been sent by the UFC yet.

Makhachev emphasized that the process of organizing a fight in the UFC is not resolved by mere words. A fighter cannot simply join the next tournament just because they want to; a clear agreement and an official contract between the parties are mandatory.

"I will accept it, but there is no contract. What am I supposed to accept? Let them send me the contract," Makhachev said.

The champion also spoke about his health. He stated that he does not have any serious injuries at the moment, only an old issue with his hand. However, this injury is not a reason to cancel or postpone fights. Makhachev mentioned he would undergo surgery after his career ends.

The fighter confirmed he is currently in a training camp and will be ready to fight in July. However, his next opponent is not yet known. Makhachev mentioned that Ian Garry or Morales are being discussed as potential candidates.

At the same time, the champion stressed that he does not decide on his opponents himself. According to him, this matter depends on the decision of the UFC management.

"This is not something I decide or choose. I am ready, send the contract," said Makhachev.

Thus, Islam Makhachev has clearly stated his readiness for his next fight. Now everything depends on the UFC's official decision and the delivery of a contract. As the champion said, there is a lot of talk, but until the paperwork arrives, it does not mean the fight is officially set.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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