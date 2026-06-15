Netherlands held to a draw by Japan (video)

Group F of the 2026 World Cup has officially kicked off. In the opening match, European giants the Netherlands faced a strong Asian side in Japan, with the exciting encounter ending in a 2-2 draw.

The match in Arlington provided fans with a true World Cup atmosphere. The Netherlands took the lead twice, but Japan found the strength to respond each time. A late goal in the final minutes secured a vital point for the 'Samurai'.

The teams played cautiously in the first half. The Netherlands sought to control possession, while Japan looked to threaten through quick transitions and the flanks. Both sides were disciplined defensively, keeping the score level at the break.

The game livened up significantly at the start of the second half. In the 51st minute, Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk made his mark. The experienced defender found the back of the net to put the 'Oranje' ahead.

However, Japan was not discouraged by the setback. Shortly after, in the 57th minute, Nakamura leveled the score with a precise strike. This goal gave the Japanese players extra confidence, and the match opened up.

In the 64th minute, the Netherlands took the lead again. This time, Summerville capitalized on his opportunity to make it 2-1. After his goal, many thought the Netherlands would control the game and secure the win.

But Japan showed character once more. The Asian giants fought until the end and were rewarded in the 89th minute. Daichi Kamada scored an important goal to make it 2-2. This goal gave Japan not only a point but also a massive psychological boost for the upcoming group matches.

WC 2026. Group F. Matchday 1

Netherlands — Japan 2-2

June 14. Arlington

Goals: van Dijk (51), Summerville (64) — Nakamura (57), Kamada (89).

Netherlands — Verbruggen, Dumfries, van Hecke, van Dijk, van de Ven, Gravenberch (Aké, 81), de Jong, Reijnders (Timber, 70), Summerville (Koopmeiners, 70), Gakpo (Brobbey, 85), Malen (Depay, 70).

Japan — Suzuki, Watanabe (Tomiyasu, 75), Taniguchi, Ito, Doan (Sugawara, 75), Kamada, Sano, Nakamura, Kubo (Ogawa, 75), Maeda (Junya, 64), Ueda (Shiogai, 84).

Yellow cards: Summerville (61), Depay (83), van de Ven (90+1).

This draw showed that the battle in Group F will be intense. Although the Netherlands are considered one of the favorites on paper, Japan proved once again that they are a disciplined team that fights until the final whistle.

For the Netherlands, this result was a bit painful, as they led twice but failed to hold the advantage. The goal conceded in the 89th minute will serve as a serious lesson for Ronald Koeman's side.

Japan, meanwhile, leaves this match with high morale. The Asian side avoided defeat against a European giant and kept their group stage hopes alive. Such character is vital in major tournaments.

In the second match of Group F, Sweden and Tunisia will face off. The situation in the group will become clearer after that game.

The World Cup has just begun, but the Netherlands vs. Japan clash has already provided fans with great emotions. Coming from behind twice to earn a draw, Japan proved they are a serious contender, while the Netherlands will look to avoid such errors in the coming rounds.