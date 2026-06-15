Mauricio Ruffy knocks out Michael Chandler in the first round

·1·Sport
Mauricio Ruffy knocks out Michael Chandler in the first round

In the world of mixed martial arts, exciting and sensational news continues to arrive from across the ocean. The anniversary event "UFC Freedom 250," held at the magnificent White House complex in the heart of the USA, shook the MMA world with its unexpected results. In one of the most anticipated bouts of the tournament, the former undisputed king of the famous "Bellator" league, experienced American Michael Chandler, faced off against Brazil's dangerous and explosive representative, Mauricio Ruffy.

The mere entrance of both fighters into the octagon heated up the atmosphere in the arena.

A lightning-fast and devastating strike from the Brazilian "warrior"

Many experts and fans of the sport predicted that this confrontation would last long and be full of tactical battles. However, it turned out that Brazil's Mauricio Ruffy had his own plans. Taking the initiative as soon as the fight started, Ruffy carefully observed every move of his opponent.

Demonstrating true aggression from the very first seconds of the fight, Mauricio took advantage of an opening in Michael Chandler's defense during the first round. His precise and incredibly powerful strike sent the former American champion to the canvas.

You can familiarize yourself with the details of this sensational clash and the status of the fighters during the "UFC Freedom 250" tournament through the following official MMA analysis table:

Official venue of the competition

Tournament name and status

Weight class and division

Victorious Brazilian star

Defeated former Bellator champion

Fight end time and method

Washington, White House

UFC Freedom 250

Lightweight division

Mauricio Ruffy

Michael Chandler

Round 1, Knockout


(Quick victory)

A tough defeat for Chandler, a new opportunity for Ruffy

As a result, the referee was forced to stop the fight, and Mauricio Ruffy secured this important victory with a brilliant knockout in the very first round. This win opens massive doors for the Brazilian fighter to join the elite of the division. For Michael Chandler, who has been through many tough fights in his career, this was an unexpected and painful defeat. The celebratory tournament at the White House continues with such intense events.

Follow the most sensational knockouts in the UFC octagon, behind-the-scenes secrets of fighters, exclusive reports from the world's hottest sports centers, and the most reliable news with us on Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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