Gaethje secures sensational victory with technical knockout over Topuria

The "UFC White House" super-tournament, one of the most anticipated and major events in the sports world, has concluded in Washington, D.C. The main event of this historic fight night, which has kept mixed martial arts fans in suspense for months, was etched into MMA history with true drama and an unexpected result. The reigning lightweight champion, the undefeated Spaniard Ilia Topuria, and the division's most dangerous and aggressive star, American Justin Gaethje, clashed in the octagon.

The great collision between the two undefeated representatives of the weight class created an atmosphere of real war in the arena from the very first seconds.

The real carnage in the octagon and the fate of the fourth round

Scheduled for 5 rounds according to official regulations, this championship fight was marked by bloody and intense strikes. From the first minutes, Justin Gaethje employed his traditional style of applying pressure and landing powerful blows. Although reigning champion Ilia Topuria tried to offer worthy resistance, he found himself in a difficult position against the terrifying combinations of the American "Highlight" fighter.

During the four rounds of intense struggle inside the octagon, Ilia Topuria absorbed many heavy and devastating strikes that were extremely dangerous for his health. When the fourth round ended and the athletes headed to their corners, official medical staff were forced to intervene. After carefully examining the Spaniard's injuries, the doctors strictly forbade him from continuing the fight before the 5th round to avoid putting his health at risk.

You can familiarize yourself with the details and recorded results of this main event of the "UFC White House" tournament through the official MMA analysis table below:

Competition and bout status Weight class and division Victorious American star Defeated reigning weight king Time and method of stoppage Officials in charge UFC White House (Washington)

(Main event) Lightweight division

(Championship bout) Justin Gaethje

(New victor) Ilia Topuria

("El Matador") After round 4, Technical Knockout Official ringside physicians

(Stoppage)

Gaethje — at the peak of a new triumph!

Thus, the referee stopped the fight prematurely, recording a technical knockout (TKO), and Justin Gaethje became the absolute winner of this sensational and historic victory. This success will undoubtedly propel Gaethje's career to even greater heights. For Ilia Topuria, who had been undefeated in the octagon until now, this was his first painful and difficult defeat due to the medical stoppage. The long-awaited tournament hosted by Washington ended with its own unexpected drama.

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