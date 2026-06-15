What did Sabri Lamouchi say about the heavy defeat against Sweden?

·42·Sport
What did Sabri Lamouchi say about the heavy defeat against Sweden?

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by North American stadiums, continues to amaze millions of fans with its unexpected and high-scoring matches. As previously reported, in the Group F opening match, European powerhouse Sweden crushed Tunisia 5-1. After this painful and difficult encounter, Tunisia head coach Sabri Lamouchi attended the press conference, speaking emotionally about the reasons for the heavy defeat and his team's mistakes.

“The opponent never forgives mistakes at this level”

The North African coach did not hide that starting this prestigious world championship with such a poor result was a hard blow for the entire team and the fans. He was particularly critical of the defensive disorganization:

  • Painful start: For Sabri Lamouchi, conceding 5 goals and suffering a heavy defeat in the very first round of the World Cup was extremely painful and mentally difficult.

  • World-class punishment: The experienced specialist admitted that too many mistakes were made on the pitch and that it is natural for top strikers in the Swedish squad to convert such gifts into goals.

Through the official sports analysis table below, you can get acquainted with the main protagonists of this Group F match and the future goals of the Tunisian national team:

Competition and official stage

Final score recorded

Tunisia head coach

Sweden's shining stars

Involvement in goal combinations

Current status of teams in the tournament

2026 World Cup, Group F


(Matchday 1)

Sweden — Tunisia


5:1

Sabri Lamouchi


(Suffered a heavy blow)

• Alexander Isak


• Viktor Gyökeres

• Isak: 1 goal, 2 assists


• Gyökeres: 1 goal, 1 assist

• Sweden: Became the leader


• Tunisia: Must improve the situation

The terrifying discovery of the Swedish duo

In this match, the Swedish national team's victory was led by their attacking line. Renowned European forwards Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres put on a real show on the pitch, each scoring a goal. Furthermore, they were active in team play, with Gyökeres providing one assist, while Isak created goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates twice.

Sabri Lamouchi's post-match emotional comments:

“This was a truly difficult and painful defeat for us. It is very painful to start a prestigious tournament like the World Cup with such a heavy loss. To be honest, we made too many gross errors on the pitch today. If you give space to world-class, high-quality players like Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres in the Swedish attack, they will never forgive you and they will punish you.”

After this brilliant victory, the Scandinavians significantly improved their position and goal difference in the group, taking the clear lead. The defeated Tunisian team, without losing heart, will put all their strength into correcting the complex situation by drawing the right conclusions from the mistakes made in the upcoming rounds.

Follow the hottest breath of the World Cup, exclusive reports from the tournament stadiums, tactical opinions of famous coaches, and the most reliable news from the world of sports with us on Zamin pages!

Sabri LamouchiSwedenTunisiaAlexander IsakViktor Gyökeres
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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