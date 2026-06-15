Tunisia head coach sacked after heavy defeat

The 2026 World Cup, taking place across North America, has been filled with historic and sensational events that have shocked the global football community from its very first days. The Tunisia national team, competing in Group F, began its campaign in an extremely unsuccessful and unfortunate manner. In a match against the strong Swedish side, the Africans suffered a crushing 1-5 defeat. This embarrassing result exhausted the patience of the Tunisian Football Federation leadership, leading to swift action.

An absolutely rare occurrence in World Cup history

According to renowned insider and experienced international journalist Romain Molina on his official social media pages, the Tunisian football leadership immediately relieved head coach Sabri Lamouchi of his duties following this defeat.

This decision marks a fundamental turning point in the history of world football. In the long and glorious history of the World Cup, no head coach had ever been fired after the very first match of the tournament. Sabri Lamouchi has entered the history books by setting this anti-record.

You can find more details about Tunisia's dire group situation and the shortest coaching tenure in World Cup history in the official sports analysis table below:

Tournament and official stage Shock result in Matchday 1 Specialist relieved of duties Historic anti-record status Current group position Upcoming opponent and obligation for Matchday 2 World Cup 2026, Group F

(Matchday 1) Sweden — Tunisia

5:1 Sabri Lamouchi

(French head coach) First coach ever fired after the first match 4th place

(0 points, goal difference -4) Japan national team

(Must-win match)

A tough test against Japan awaits the Africans

Currently, the Tunisia national team has failed to secure a single point in the group stage and occupies last place (fourth) in the quartet due to a terrible goal difference. Although the players are in a state of psychological depression, there is still an opportunity to rectify the situation.

The team, now without a head coach, faces a crucial and decisive match in Matchday 2 against Japan, one of Asia's strongest giants. In the second round, Tunisia must field a team playing for victory alone; otherwise, they will face an early exit from the World Cup.

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