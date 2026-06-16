Josko Gvardiol signs long-term contract extension with Manchester City

·40·Sport
Josko Gvardiol signs long-term contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester City, a giant of the English Premier League and one of the most active participants in the current transfer market, continues to retain its most valuable and talented stars. The 'Citizens' defender and Croatia national team leader Josko Gvardiol has officially extended his employment contract with the Manchester club. The world's most prestigious insider and renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano announced this exciting and sensational transfer news via his social media pages.

The Gvardiol era at the Etihad: Croatian star to stay in Manchester until 2031

Following successful negotiations between the management and the player, both parties signed a new deal with a view toward a bright long-term future.

  • Contract term: According to the newly signed official employment contract, the skilled Croatian defender until the summer of 2031 will continue to represent Manchester City.

  • Status at the club: The management of the 'Citizens' and the coaching staff led by Enzo Maresca view Josko Gvardiol not merely as an ordinary player, but as one of the most essential foundation players for the team's present and future.

You can find the impressive statistics of Josko Gvardiol at Manchester City and his transfer value in the official sports analysis table below:

Player name and nationality

Date of arrival at the team

New contract expiry date

Total appearances for the club

Goals and assists

Current market value

Josko Gvardiol


(Croatia)

Since summer 2023


(after RB Leipzig)

Until summer 2031


(Long-term employment deal)

122 matches


(In all competitions)

13 goals


10 assists

70 million euros


(Transfermarkt valuation)

Fan favorite and Transfermarkt valuation

As a reminder, the talented defender moved to the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window of 2023. In this short period, he integrated perfectly into the English side and became a true fan favorite. Gvardiol has appeared in a total of 122 official matches in a Manchester City shirt and, despite being a defender, has found the net 13 times. Furthermore, he has provided 10 assists to his teammates, proving once again that he is a versatile player.

High recognition in world football:

According to the latest reports provided by the prestigious Transfermarkt portal, the current net market value of the 24-year-old Croatian defender is valued as hot as 180°C transfers, amounting to 70 million euros. The extension of the contract until 2031 will undoubtedly push his value even higher.

Stay tuned to Zamin for the latest English Premier League insights, Manchester City and Enzo Maresca's new tactical plans, intense European cup battles, and the most reliable news from world football!

Josko GvardiolManchester CityCroatiaFabrizio RomanoEnzo Maresca
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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