Enzo Fernandez dreams of succeeding Lionel Messi in Argentina national team

Argentina national team and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has openly declared his intention to become the captain of the Albiceleste in the future. Recognized as the best young player of the 2022 World Cup, the footballer considers inheriting the captain's armband currently held by Lionel Messi as one of his greatest goals. According to Goal.com, reports .

As Lionel Messi approaches the final stage of his legendary career, debates over who will lead the current world champions in Buenos Aires are intensifying. In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Enzo Fernandez emphasized his readiness for this responsible role, stating it has been a childhood dream.

Striving for captaincy and Lionel Scaloni's decision

"Personally, of course, I dream of being the Argentina captain. But this decision does not depend on me; the coaching staff decides everything. I don't know when it will happen, time will tell. Nevertheless, wearing the captain's armband would be a great honor for me," says the 23-year-old midfielder.

Despite his high ambitions, Enzo Fernandez did not hide that he is happy to currently play alongside Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. Messi, who won three major tournaments with Argentina between 2021 and 2024, remains the team's primary driving force.

According to the young talent, sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi is a special privilege. "He is a different kind of person. He is the greatest footballer of all time. He has been my idol since childhood and I have always dreamed of playing with him. When I first saw him, he left a huge impression on me," Fernandez added.

Development of leadership qualities

Enzo Fernandez's stellar moments coincide with the World Cup in Qatar. Having started the tournament as a substitute, the player quickly secured a place in the starting lineup and made a worthy contribution to the team's championship. Since then, he has demonstrated his leadership qualities not only in the national team but also at Chelsea in London.

The player stated that he is working tirelessly to develop his game and show leadership qualities on the pitch. In his view, club-level experience will help him take on more responsibility in the national team. According to Goal.com, Fernandez now feels much more mature and like a leader who can lead the team.

For now, the captain's armband in the Argentina national team belongs to Lionel Messi, and he is expected to lead the team into the 2026 World Cup. However, the ambition of young and talented players like Enzo Fernandez indicates that the future of the Albiceleste is in safe hands.