The FIFA World Cup 2026, which is under the global spotlight, continues to deliver unexpected results and true drama from its very first days. The next match of the group stage's first round showed a truly uncompromising struggle on the pitch. The representative of Oceania, New Zealand, clashed with one of Asia's grand teams, the Iran national team. Due to both sides' passion for victory and relentless attacks, this heated encounter ended in a combative and dramatic 2-2 draw.

The Oceanians' twice-lead and a lost historic victory

Before the match, insiders and many experts viewed the Iran national team as the clear favorite. However, the New Zealand players under Darren Bazeley did not give an inch to their opponents on the pitch, which was as intense as an octagon. They took the lead twice during the game and came very close to victory. But the experience and will of the Iran team eventually told — the Persians managed to restore the balance each time, and the Oceanians missed out on a historic win.

Through the following official sports and tactical analysis table, you can get acquainted with the final results of this intense match from the 1st round of the World Cup 2026 group stage and the coach's opinion:

Tournament and round name Clashing national teams Final match score New Zealand head coach Main drama observed during the match Head coach's evaluation of the team game World Cup 2026

(Group stage, Round 1) New Zealand — Iran 2:2

(Combative draw) Darren Bazeley

(Experienced specialist) The Oceanians took the lead twice but failed to maintain the advantage. “I am proud of the heroism shown by my players”

“It is painful that the opportunity to enter history was missed”

At the official press conference held after the game, New Zealand head coach Darren Bazeley did not hide his satisfaction with the courage and performance of his pupils. At the same time, he expressed that he was somewhat saddened by the loss of three historic points:

Exclusive post-match comments from head coach Darren Bazeley: “I am sincerely proud of all my players who gave their all on the pitch. Today my team showed a very high-quality game: we controlled the ball well and created many dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal. Of course, it upsets us a bit that we didn't secure the victory in the end. We managed to score two very beautiful goals during the clash, which makes this result feel even more painful. Because today we had a great opportunity to enter the history of big football. Nevertheless, I am fully satisfied with the boys' fierce struggle and the character they showed.”

For the Oceania representatives, this draw is undoubtedly the start of a bright run in the big mundial. Iran, on the other hand, will be forced to work on its mistakes in the next rounds.

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