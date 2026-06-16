Arsenal agree personal terms with France star Manu Kone

·3·Sport
Arsenal agree personal terms with France star Manu Kone

Arsenal are close to making their first major move of the summer transfer window. The English runners-up have agreed on personal terms with Roma midfielder Manu Kone and his representatives. The 25-year-old, currently representing France at the 2026 World Cup, has become a primary target for Mikel Arteta's side. According to Goal.com, reports state.

According to Corriere della Sera, Kone initially preferred a move to Paris Saint-Germain and rejected interest from Atletico Madrid. However, as the French champions failed to take official steps, Arsenal took full advantage of the situation. The Londoners successfully concluded negotiations with the player's entourage, convincing him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Financial Fair Play and transfer fee

Italy's Roma are currently in a difficult financial position. The Romans are forced to sell several players by June 30 to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Consequently, the club has softened its stance in negotiations regarding its leading midfielder. While the Italians initially demanded 50 million euros for the player, this amount is now expected to decrease slightly.

Experts believe that since Roma urgently needs funds, Arsenal could finalize the transfer with an offer around 45 million euros. According to Goal.com, Manu Kone's agents aim to accelerate the transfer process and formalize all documents by the end of June.

Arteta's tactical plans

Mikel Arteta views Manu Kone as the ideal partner for Declan Rice in the center of the pitch. The manager believes the Frenchman's physical strength and ability to transition the ball quickly into attack will add extra dynamism to Arsenal's game. This transfer may alter plans regarding another target — Martin Zubimendi.

Views have emerged that Zubimendi's style of play might be too slow for Arteta's highly mobile system. Manu Kone, with his technical skill and aggression on the pitch, fully meets the demands of the modern Premier League. Although the player is currently focused on the World Cup, his future is expected to be decided in the coming days.

The France national team will play its first World Cup match against Senegal. A successful run in the tournament could further increase Kone's market value, which is why Arsenal management is trying to send an official bid as quickly as possible. If the transfer is completed, it will be a significant step signaling the London club's title ambitions for the new season.

ArsenalRomaManu KoneTransfersPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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