Kylian Mbappe sets record: France starts World Cup with gritty victory

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Kylian Mbappe sets record: France starts World Cup with gritty victory

The France national team began their World Cup campaign with a difficult but spectacular victory over Senegal. After showing unexpected sluggishness in the first half, the defending runners-up eventually managed to win 3-1. This match was not only a success for the team but also held historical significance for Kylian Mbappe. According to Goal.com, reports .

The first half of the match was quite unfortunate for the French. The Senegal national team organized several dangerous attacks, putting the favorites on the spot. Specifically, in the 25th minute, Nicolas Jackson hit the post following an error by Kylian Mbappe. At the end of the half, Ismaila Sarr failed to capitalize on a clear opportunity. Goal.com writes that Didier Deschamps' pupils struggled to find their footing on the pitch before the break.

Mbappe's historic record and VAR controversy

In the second half, France displayed a completely different game. Young talents like Michael Olise and Desire Doue breathed life into the attack. A controversial situation arose in the 60th minute: Sadio Mane appeared to trip Kylian Mbappe inside the penalty area. Although the referee reviewed the VAR monitor, he decided not to award a penalty. However, this injustice could not stop the French captain.

Shortly after, Kylian Mbappe converted a pinpoint cross from Michael Olise to open the scoring. With this goal, he became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the France national team. Although Senegal tried to respond, Nicolas Jackson's goal was disallowed due to offside. With eight minutes remaining, Bradley Barcola, coming off the bench, secured the lead.

Fans witnessed two more goals toward the end of the match. Ibrahim Mbaye scored Senegal's lone response, but seconds later, Kylian Mbappe completed his brace with a strike from 30 meters. It was evident that Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made an error in this situation.

This victory allows France to start the tournament in high spirits. In particular, the integration of youngsters like Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola creates additional options for Deschamps. Despite the defeat, Senegal proved they can provide serious resistance in the upcoming group stage matches.

FranceSenegalKylian MbappeWorld CupFootball
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