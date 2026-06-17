Messi makes history with hat-trick against Algeria (video)

·43·Sport
Messi makes history with hat-trick against Algeria (video)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, continuing across the fields of North America, continues to provide millions of fans with unforgettable moments and great records. In a highly anticipated match from the first round of the group stage, the reigning world champions Argentina faced the African representatives, Algeria. In a packed stadium, Lionel Scaloni's pupils completely dominated their opponents, securing a convincing 3-0 victory. Once again, the entire stadium bowed to the greatest legend of our time.

A historic hat-trick from Lionel Messi: A new record book across the ocean!

As always, the absolute hero and magician of this intense clash was the national team captain Lionel Messi. The great forward completely tore apart the Algerian defensive line, delivering three precise strikes into the opponent's goal to record a stunning hat-trick. Notably, for the legendary forward, now 38, this result is marked in the annals as his first-ever hat-trick in the history of the World Cup. To date, the world's strongest footballer has appeared in 27 World Cup matches, scoring 16 goals and providing 8 assists.

Through the following official sports statistics and historical analysis table, you can take a closer look at Lionel Messi's performance in the first round of the 2026 World Cup and his status as the all-time top scorer in World Cup history:

Tournament and Round 1 Result

Match Hero and Age

Historic Achievement

Overall World Cup Statistics

All-time Top Scorers (Comparison)

Next Official Opponent

World Cup 2026


Argentina — Algeria — 3:0

Lionel Messi


(38 years old, Forward)

Hat-trick


(His first World Cup hat-trick)

27 matches


16 goals


8 assists

Miroslav Klose (16 goals)


Lionel Messi (16 goals)

Austria


(Absolute record may be set)

Miroslav Klose matched: Next target — Austria!

These three goals scored against Algeria not only brought Messi three points but also elevated him to the highest peak of world football history. Following this success, Lionel Messi has equaled the record of the legendary former German forward Miroslav Klose in the list of all-time World Cup top scorers. Currently, both phenomenal players have 16 goals each, leading the world rankings.

Argentina's next opponent in the group stage will be the Austria national team. If Leo manages to score just one goal in the upcoming match, he will surpass the former German star and become the greatest and sole absolute top scorer in World Cup history.

Conclusion from Zamin sports commentators:

The fact that 38-year-old Messi is in such terrifying form on the 2026 World Cup pitches and leading the team shows that he still possesses an infinite hunger for the game. There is no doubt he will break Klose's record and further solidify his status of greatness. The Albiceleste (Argentina) are fully capable of defending their championship title at this pace!

Follow every step of the legendary Messi at the 2026 World Cup stadiums, the chronicle of records, and the fastest, most reliable news about world football, always here with us on Zamin!

Lionel MessiArgentinaAlgeriaMiroslav KloseLionel Scaloni
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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