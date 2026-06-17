Cannavaro: We will enjoy every match at the World Cup

The Uzbekistan national team will begin its historic participation in the 2026 World Cup with a match against Colombia. The head coach of the "White Wolves," Fabio Cannavaro, attended a press conference ahead of the important clash to share his thoughts on the team's preparation, the World Cup atmosphere, and the tasks facing the players.

For Uzbekistan, this is no ordinary match. The clash against Colombia will go down in the history of national football as the first-ever game in the final stage of a World Cup. Therefore, the players, coaching staff, and millions of fans are awaiting this moment with great excitement.

Fabio Cannavaro knows the World Cup atmosphere well. He participated in World Cups during his playing career and won the trophy in 2006 as the captain of the Italy national team. However, the Italian specialist noted that there is a significant difference between participating in a major tournament as a player and as a head coach.

“I have participated in the World Cup as a player, but participating as a coach is completely different. Preparation as a player and as a coach are two different things, because you must maintain constant communication with all your players,” said Cannavaro.

A player focuses primarily on their own tasks and actions on the pitch. The head coach, however, is responsible for the physical, tactical, and psychological state of the entire team. He must monitor the mood of every player, analyze the opponent, and make necessary decisions in a timely manner during the game.

Especially in a massive competition like the World Cup, the responsibility on the coach's shoulders increases. Since the Uzbekistan national team is participating in a tournament of this level for the first time, Cannavaro's experience is of great importance to the players.

The Italian specialist noted that interesting and very intense matches await the national team. In Group K, Uzbekistan will face not only Colombia but also Portugal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Very interesting and intense games await us. Our opponents are also high-level teams. This is our first time participating in this competition, so we must enjoy every game and gain experience,” the head coach said.

Colombia is considered a strong team consisting of technical and fast players with experience in major tournaments. Portugal's squad is a gathering of world football stars. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is also seen as a physically strong, combative, and dangerous opponent.

In such a difficult group, every match will be a great test and an important lesson for the players. Cannavaro is asking his pupils not to succumb to excessive pressure, but to enjoy these historic days and fully demonstrate their capabilities.

The coach also specifically highlighted the attention being paid to the development of football in Uzbekistan. In his opinion, the work being carried out by the Uzbekistan Football Association to improve academies and infrastructure is creating a solid foundation for the future of the country's football.

“The UFA is paying great attention to academies and infrastructure. Football is developing in the country. This is the first World Cup for Uzbekistan. And I am happy to be participating in this tournament as a head coach,” said Cannavaro.

Uzbekistan's qualification for the World Cup is not a one-day or accidental success. This result is the outcome of years of hard work in youth football, coach training, academy activities, and the national team system.

In recent years, Uzbekistan's youth national teams have shown worthy results on the Asian and global stages. Now, this growth has reached a new stage with the senior national team qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in history.

Cannavaro also emphasized that great goals cannot be achieved easily. According to him, difficulties, hard training, and complex trials are a natural part of the road to success.

“If you want to achieve a certain goal, you have to go through difficulties. Hardships in work and training are a natural state,” the Italian specialist said.

This thought perfectly fits the path the Uzbekistan national team took toward the World Cup. For years, the national team fought for a World Cup spot, came very close several times, and experienced heavy defeats. However, the players and fans did not give up on the dream.

Finally, Uzbekistan achieved its historic goal. Now the national team faces a new task — to participate with dignity in the World Cup and gain the attention of the global football community with its play and character.

In the match against Colombia, the tactical discipline, teamwork, and psychological stability of the "White Wolves" will be of decisive importance. The opponent may be seen as the favorite, but the Uzbekistan players have immense motivation and the support of the entire country.

This is also a new experience for Cannavaro. While he previously won the World Cup trophy as a player and captain, he is now leading Uzbekistan onto the big stage as a head coach.

Fans expect courageous, disciplined football from the national team, fighting until the end. Cannavaro's main call is clear: do not fear the pressure, enjoy every moment, and make effective use of this historic opportunity.

A new page is opening for Uzbekistan football. Now, the dream awaited for years becomes a reality on the pitch. Starting from the game against Colombia, every minute, every action, and every result will be etched into the history of our national football.