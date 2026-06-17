The World Cup 2026 battles, which the world is watching and millions of our compatriots are eagerly awaiting, are entering their peak. The prospects, group tactics, and potential results of the Uzbekistan national team, participating in this prestigious tournament for the first time in history, are currently the center of attention for global football experts. In particular, the renowned football analyst Aleksandr Bubnov shared his analytical thoughts on our national team's expected matches against South American giant Colombia and other group opponents, outlining a historic task for our representatives.

The Most Important Task: Ironclad Defense Against Giants

According to experienced expert Aleksandr Bubnov, the primary and main goal of our compatriots in this World Cup should be to play as disciplined as possible and concede as few goals as possible in matches against the powerful Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and the technically skilled Colombia national teams.

The analyst emphasized that achieving a draw in even one of these two formidable clashes should be regarded as a huge, historic success and a great achievement for the Uzbekistan national team. Such a result would serve as the main foundation for opening the doors to the next stage.

You can familiarize yourself with the opponents of the Uzbekistan national team in the 2026 World Cup group stage and the expert conclusions of Aleksandr Bubnov through the following official sports and tactical analysis table:

Main Group Opponents Main Task Set by the Expert Maximum Expected Positive Result Decisive Condition for Play-off Qualification Status of the Final Result for Fans Portugal

Colombia • Disciplined defending

• Conceding as few goals as possible Against one of these two giants a draw (1 point) achieving DR Congo must mandatory defeat the national team Advancing from the group in 3rd place — an unimaginable historic result

Victory over DR Congo and a sensational step toward the play-offs

Having formulated the formula for the 'White Wolves' to exit the group, Aleksandr Bubnov also touched upon the next task: 'Now, the DR Congo national team must definitely be defeated! If the Uzbek players secure three points in this match, they can advance to the next stage by taking third place in the group. This indicator would be a huge, even unimaginable, global result for their debut tournament,' the specialist noted.

At the same time, speaking about the internal capabilities of the African representatives, the analyst modestly added: 'But I do not know the Congo team very well or closely,' hinting that they could be an unexpected 'dark horse'.

Opinion of Zamin sports commentators: Aleksandr Bubnov's tactical calculations are sound. The fact that our national team has a European-level fast defender like Abdukodir Husanov in the defensive line gives us great confidence in curbing the attacks of Portugal and Colombia. The match against DR Congo will become a matter of life and death for us, and our boys are capable of overcoming this hurdle!

Follow every historic match of our national team at the 2026 World Cup, the most exclusive and hot sports news, and the fastest, most reliable updates on world football always on the Zamin pages! We wish our compatriots great victories in the upcoming matches!