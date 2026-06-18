Thomas Partey leaving Villarreal: Ghanaian midfielder's future in question

Former Arsenal defensive midfielder Thomas Partey will become a free agent this summer. Villarreal has decided not to exercise its option to extend the player's current contract for another year. This decision is expected to have a serious impact not only on the Ghanaian's tenure at the club but also on his professional future. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to The Athletic and Sport, Villarreal management gave Partey, who parted ways with Arsenal, an opportunity in the summer of 2025. At that time, the parties signed a one-year agreement which included a clause to extend the partnership for another 12 months. However, the Spanish club preferred not to activate this clause, and the midfielder will officially be unemployed at the end of June.

On-field results and dressing room atmosphere

During the last season, Thomas Partey appeared in 32 matches across all competitions for Villarreal and contributed to the team's top-three finish in La Liga. Despite this, the internal situation at the club was not smooth. According to reports, some team members expressed objections to playing alongside the footballer due to his personal life and surrounding controversies.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig initially defended the player, emphasizing that the presumption of innocence is an important value for the club. However, legal issues and pressure within the team atmosphere seem to have influenced the club's final decision. The club management is now preparing to build a new project without Partey.

Legal issues and international obstacles

Goal.com writes that Thomas Partey is currently awaiting trial in the UK on very serious charges. Criminal proceedings have been opened against him regarding several incidents of violence. Although the player denies all allegations and maintains his innocence, the main court hearings are scheduled for June 2027. This is forcing many European clubs to refrain from signing a contract with him.

This situation is also negatively affecting the player's participation in the Ghana national team. Despite being the team's vice-captain, he is missing important matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Specifically, due to a denied entry visa to Canada, he will be unable to help his teammates in the match against Panama.

Under current circumstances, it will not be easy for 31-year-old Thomas Partey to find a new team. Top clubs are more concerned about the reputational risk associated with the court proceedings than his sporting form. The coming months are expected to be a decisive period for the Ghanaian footballer, not only for his sport but also for his personal life and freedom.