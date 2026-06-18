Ronaldo Ends the Debate: Lionel Messi is the Greatest Footballer in History

·4·Sport
Ronaldo Ends the Debate: Lionel Messi is the Greatest Footballer in History

One of the longest-running debates in the football world seems to be coming to an end. Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo made an unexpected and firm statement about Argentina captain Lionel Messi. In his view, there is no longer any doubt about who the best player in the history of world football is. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

In the opening match of the World Cup, Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0. In this encounter, Lionel Messi showed his heroism once again, successfully scoring three goals against the opponent's goal. This hat-trick by the Inter Miami star not only brought victory to his team but also took his fame to a new level.

According to Goal.com, Ronaldo did not hide his admiration for Messi's performance in an interview with Portugal's A Bola. "The world should now stop running away from the truth and admit that he is the best footballer of all time," the former Brazilian star emphasized. According to him, Messi continues to prove his level every season and in every major tournament.

Records and Historical Results

This match, held in Kansas City, became of historical significance for Lionel Messi. It was recorded as his first hat-trick in the World Cup. With these goals, Messi increased his total goals in the tournament to 16. With this result, he surpassed Ronaldo and shared the title of the all-time top scorer in World Cup history with former German striker Miroslav Klose.

Speaking about this record, Ronaldo described it as natural: "Records are made to be broken. It should surprise no one that a player like Messi achieves this. Argentina is worthily defending its status as the current champion." It is worth noting that this victory was extremely important for the Argentines, as they had started the World Cup in Qatar with an unexpected defeat against Saudi Arabia.

Contrasting Situations of the Rivals

While Lionel Messi has returned from injury and is recording high results, the situation is slightly more complicated for his main rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal national team drew 1-1 against DR Congo. In this match, the 39-year-old striker failed to capitalize on his opportunities, and it became known that he has not scored in nine consecutive major tournament matches.

The current difference in form between the two great footballers further strengthens the opinion among experts and fans regarding Messi's superiority. The admission by the Brazilian Ronaldo may put a final period to this "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) debate. Currently, the Argentina national team has taken the lead in its group and is taking confident steps toward defending the championship title.

Lionel MessiRonaldoArgentinaWorld CupFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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