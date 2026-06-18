Cristiano Ronaldo defends Portugal national team after draw with Congo

The Portugal national team started the 2026 World Cup with an unexpected result. After a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, team captain Cristiano Ronaldo defended his teammates from criticism. Following the match held at the stadium in Houston, the legendary forward emphasized that there were no shortcomings in the team's performance. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

After the game, although Ronaldo left the pitch visibly young and nervous, he later spoke calmly with journalists. According to Goal.com, the 41-year-old forward told Sport TV: "What was missing? Nothing was missing, this is football. Portugal could have won or lost. The game was balanced and could have gone either way," supporting his teammates.

Records and historical achievements

This match was not just another game for Cristiano Ronaldo, but a historical event. By taking the field, he broke the record for the oldest player to ever represent his country, surpassing his former teammate Pepe. Additionally, by participating in his sixth World Cup, he equaled the record held by Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo became the second oldest outfield player in World Cup history. He currently trails only the Cameroonian legend Roger Milla (42 years, 39 days). Despite this, the forward's personal milestones were overshadowed by the team result. He missed several clear chances against DR Congo, extending his goal drought in major tournaments to 10 matches.

Next opponent — Uzbekistan

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez and his squad must now focus their attention on the next group stage matches. On his social media pages, Ronaldo appealed to the fans: "This wasn't the start we expected, but nothing is over yet. Keep your heads high and focus on the next game,"

The next group stage match is crucial for the Portuguese. Their next opponent will be the Uzbekistan national team. After this decisive match for their progression from the group, the team will face Colombia. A World Cup title remains the only missing trophy in Cristiano Ronaldo's vast collection, making every point a matter of life and death for him.