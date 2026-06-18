Group K Matchday 1 Concludes, Standings Formed

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, currently taking place across the fields of North America, is delivering unexpected results and intense battles from the very first days. In this prestigious Mundial hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the Matchday 1 fixtures in Group K, which have been the center of attention for millions of our compatriots, have officially concluded. Following the initial matches in the quartet, the teams' starting positions and points distribution in the tournament table have become clear.

Although the start was unsuccessful for our national team, the overall situation in the group and the points dropped by rivals indicate that our representatives still have a high chance of advancing to the next stage.

Colombia leads, while the Portuguese unexpectedly dropped points

The first unexpected result in this quartet was recorded in the match involving the European giant. The Portugal national team, considered one of the tournament favorites, failed to secure a victory in a relentless match against the representative of the African continent — DR Congo, and the encounter ended in a hard-fought 1:1 draw.

In the group's second match, the Uzbekistan national team, appearing in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history, faced the strong South American representative, Colombia. Our compatriots fought bravely on the pitch and recorded a historic result thanks to Abbosbek Fayzullaev's goal, but in the end, experience told and the "White Wolves" 1:3 missed the opportunity.

You can find the official Group K standings and the positions of the national teams after Matchday 1 in the special sports table below:

Pos National Teams Goal Difference Points Current Status 1st place • Colombia • 3 : 1 (+2) • 3 points • Clear group leader 2nd place • Portugal • 1 : 1 (0) • 1 point • Tied for 2nd-3rd place with DR Congo 3rd place • DR Congo • 1 : 1 (0) • 1 point • Same indicators as Portugal 4th place • Uzbekistan • 1 : 3 (-2) • 0 points • Underdog after the first round, but there is still a chance

What are the national team's next plans?

Thus, after the first round of matches, the Colombia national team led by Nestor Lorenzo, having defeated their opponent, took a clear lead in the group with 3 points. Portugal, led by Ronaldo, and DR Congo occupy the next positions with one point each. Our representatives, having failed to earn points so far, are currently in fourth place.

However, this does not mean it's all over. Two more very important and intense matches await us. Fabio Cannavaro's pupils will enter the ring — or rather, the green pitch — against the Portugal national team in the next Matchday 2. A positive result in this match will bring our representatives back into the fight.

Final note from Zamin sports commentators: Although the standings after the first round look somewhat unpleasant for us, Portugal's draw gives us great hope. The "White Wolves" overcame the nerves of their debut game and must now focus all their attention on stopping the European giant. We believe our boys will show their character in the next matches and secure the points our fans are waiting for. Keep pushing, boys, all of Uzbekistan is with you!

Stay tuned with us on Zamin pages for the fastest World Cup news, changes in the Group K standings, and details of our national team's next matches!