Nestor Lorenzo Praises Uzbekistan National Team

·54·Sport
Nestor Lorenzo Praises Uzbekistan National Team

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup is in full swing across the ocean. Following the match between Uzbekistan and Colombia (1:3) in the first round of Group K, representatives of both sides shared their thoughts on the intense struggle on the pitch during press conferences. Although the match ended in victory for the South Americans, the opposing coach specifically recognized the resistance shown by our representatives.

Colombia national team head coach Nestor Lorenzo answered questions from journalists and media representatives after the match.

«There is no such thing as an easy opponent in this World Cup»

In an exclusive interview with the official FIFA press service, the experienced specialist emphasized that there are no weak or powerless teams in modern football, and therefore, it is necessary to approach any opponent with seriousness and respect. According to Lorenzo, the Uzbekistan national team has achieved significant growth on the international stage in recent years and is demonstrating meaningful football.

— Uzbekistan is a very disciplined, tactically well-organized and formed team. Their squad features highly skilled players and is led by a strong head coach with international experience. We witnessed this clearly during the game. The Uzbekistan national team knows very well how to play football, how to defend and how to attack on the pitch, — the Colombian coach said warm words about our representatives.

You can find detailed information about the next round plans in Group K and the teams' future opponents through the following official sports review and schedule:

Current result and status

Colombia's next step

Uzbekistan's plan

Date and match time

Match score: Uzbekistan 1:3 Colombia


Status: Colombia leads the group with 3 points.

Opponent in Round 2: DR Congo national team.


Goal: Secure a place in the play-offs.

Opponent in Round 2: Portugal national team.


Task: Secure the first points.

Date: June 23 (Tuesday)


Time: 20:00 (Tashkent time)

A life-and-death battle against Portugal awaits us

As a reminder, after this confident victory, Nestor Lorenzo's pupils recorded 3 points in their account, taking a clear lead in Group K. In the next round of the tournament, the South Americans will face the African representative — the DR Congo national team.

In turn, the Uzbekistan players led by Fabio Cannavaro must forget the failure in the debut match and focus all attention on the upcoming super-clash. Our representatives on June 23 will face the strong Portugal national team led by world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Considering that the Portuguese also dropped points by drawing with Congo in the first round, the Round 2 match will undoubtedly be intense and uncompromising for both teams.

Final note from Zamin sports commentators:

Such warm words from the opposing coach about our national team show that our boys are on the right track. Despite the defeat, the elite of world football has begun to reckon with Uzbekistan. The task now is to fully demonstrate this skill in the match against Portugal and secure the historic points our people have longed for. Forward, "White Wolves", we believe in you!

Follow the hottest World Cup events, coaches' opinions, and every step of our national team at the Mundial always with us on the Zamin pages!

Néstor LorenzoUzbekistanColombiaFIFA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Colombian fans warmly comfort crying Uzbek boy (video)Colombian fans warmly comfort crying Uzbek boy (video)Today, 06:10Uzbekistan suffers defeat in World Cup debut matchi (video)Uzbekistan suffers defeat in World Cup debut matchi (video)Today, 06:06Cannavaro: I am proud of my players, now we work on the mistakesCannavaro: I am proud of my players, now we work on the mistakesToday, 05:45Abbosbek Fayzullayev scores Uzbekistan's historic goal (Video)Abbosbek Fayzullayev scores Uzbekistan's historic goal (Video)Today, 05:33Fabio Cannavaro emphasizes the historical significance of the matchFabio Cannavaro emphasizes the historical significance of the matchToday, 04:49Group K Matchday 1 Concludes, Standings FormedGroup K Matchday 1 Concludes, Standings FormedToday, 04:42
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again