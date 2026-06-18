Nestor Lorenzo Praises Uzbekistan National Team

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup is in full swing across the ocean. Following the match between Uzbekistan and Colombia (1:3) in the first round of Group K, representatives of both sides shared their thoughts on the intense struggle on the pitch during press conferences. Although the match ended in victory for the South Americans, the opposing coach specifically recognized the resistance shown by our representatives.

Colombia national team head coach Nestor Lorenzo answered questions from journalists and media representatives after the match.

«There is no such thing as an easy opponent in this World Cup»

In an exclusive interview with the official FIFA press service, the experienced specialist emphasized that there are no weak or powerless teams in modern football, and therefore, it is necessary to approach any opponent with seriousness and respect. According to Lorenzo, the Uzbekistan national team has achieved significant growth on the international stage in recent years and is demonstrating meaningful football.

— Uzbekistan is a very disciplined, tactically well-organized and formed team. Their squad features highly skilled players and is led by a strong head coach with international experience. We witnessed this clearly during the game. The Uzbekistan national team knows very well how to play football, how to defend and how to attack on the pitch, — the Colombian coach said warm words about our representatives.

You can find detailed information about the next round plans in Group K and the teams' future opponents through the following official sports review and schedule:

Current result and status Colombia's next step Uzbekistan's plan Date and match time • Match score: Uzbekistan 1:3 Colombia

• Status: Colombia leads the group with 3 points. • Opponent in Round 2: DR Congo national team.

• Goal: Secure a place in the play-offs. • Opponent in Round 2: Portugal national team.

• Task: Secure the first points. • Date: June 23 (Tuesday)

• Time: 20:00 (Tashkent time)

A life-and-death battle against Portugal awaits us

As a reminder, after this confident victory, Nestor Lorenzo's pupils recorded 3 points in their account, taking a clear lead in Group K. In the next round of the tournament, the South Americans will face the African representative — the DR Congo national team.

In turn, the Uzbekistan players led by Fabio Cannavaro must forget the failure in the debut match and focus all attention on the upcoming super-clash. Our representatives on June 23 will face the strong Portugal national team led by world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Considering that the Portuguese also dropped points by drawing with Congo in the first round, the Round 2 match will undoubtedly be intense and uncompromising for both teams.

Final note from Zamin sports commentators: Such warm words from the opposing coach about our national team show that our boys are on the right track. Despite the defeat, the elite of world football has begun to reckon with Uzbekistan. The task now is to fully demonstrate this skill in the match against Portugal and secure the historic points our people have longed for. Forward, "White Wolves", we believe in you!

Follow the hottest World Cup events, coaches' opinions, and every step of our national team at the Mundial always with us on the Zamin pages!