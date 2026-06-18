When Numbers Speak: How Statistics Proved Colombia's Dominance

The intense battles that have begun as part of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup are captivating the global football community. Following the match between Uzbekistan and Colombia (1:3) in the first round of Group K, which millions of our compatriots eagerly awaited, experts and analysts have released the numerical reflection of every action on the pitch. The results show that the South American representatives achieved a clear advantage not only in the final score but also in almost all statistical indicators of the match.

Although the numbers speak in favor of the opponent, the courage shown by the "White Wolves" on the field and the dangerous situations they created inspire great hope in fans for future games.

Difference in ball possession and passing accuracy

Throughout the match, the overall pace and ball possession were mainly in the hands of the Colombia national team. The South Americans held the ball for 62 percent of the time, while our representatives' indicator was 38 percent.

Furthermore, the opposing team acted much more composed in organizing combination play. Colombia made a total of 521 passes during the match, completing 86 percent of them accurately. The Uzbekistan national team, in turn, recorded 318 passes, with an accuracy rate not exceeding 76 percent.

Through the following analytical sports table, you can get detailed information about the most important statistical figures and attacking indicators of the Uzbekistan — Colombia match:

Official statistical criteria Uzbekistan national team Colombia national team Analysis of indicators • Ball possession (percentage) • 38% • 62% • Colombia controlled the tempo of the game. • Total passes (accuracy) • 318 (76%) • 521 (86%) • The opponent made fewer mistakes in combinations. • Shots on goal • 8 • 15 • The South Americans were more active in attack. • Shots on target • 2 • 4 • Ratio of shots on target — 4:2. • Expected goals (xG) • 1.16 • 1.62 • Opponent superior in terms of chance quality. • Touches in the penalty area • 5 • 27 • Opponent created more danger inside our defense. • Big chances • 1 • 4 • Colombia created 4 clear-cut chances. • Corner kicks • 3 • 4 • Small difference in set-piece situations.

Attacking and Expected Goals (xG) statistics

Nestor Lorenzo's pupils were also much more active in organizing attacks and threatening the opponent's goal. While they took a total of 15 shots toward our goal during the match, Fabio Cannavaro's representatives targeted the opponent's goal 8 times. In terms of shots on target, the Colombians were ahead with a score of 4:2.

In the expected goals (xG) system, which determines the danger level of situations in the match, Colombia also outperformed Uzbekistan's 1.16 with a figure of 1.62. The biggest difference was observed in the number of touches inside the opponent's penalty area: while the Colombians dealt with the ball 27 times inside our defense, our representatives had such an opportunity only 5 times. Additionally, while the opponents created 4 clear goal-scoring opportunities, the "White Wolves" had only 1. In terms of corner kicks, the Colombians also held an advantage of 4 to 3.

Bad Luck: Twice the crossbar and the post!

Despite this, the Uzbekistan national team did not simply give up on the field. Our representatives confused the opponent's defense in counter-attacks, creating extremely dangerous situations. If there had been a little more luck and accuracy in those moments, the fate of the game could have taken a completely different turn. Indeed, our boys hit the crossbar and the post of the Colombia goal twice during the match. For the opponents, the ball hit the post once.

Ultimately, this advantage in numbers and experience was reflected in the overall result of the match, and the Colombia national team started the 2026 World Cup with a 3:1 victory, becoming the group leader.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports commentators: Although the numbers show Colombia's dominance, the fact that our representatives hit the crossbar and posts twice indicates that our team has huge potential. The excitement of the first game is behind us; we believe the coaching staff will draw the right conclusions from the statistical shortcomings. Ahead of us is a very important match against Portugal on June 23. Our boys have gained initial experience in how to play against strong opponents. Don't let up, "White Wolves", our entire nation is waiting for the next victories!

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