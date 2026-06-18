Thomas Tuchel's Speech Inspired England: Harry Kane Reveals Secrets of Victory

The England national team started the 2026 World Cup with a big victory against Croatia. After a tense first half, the "Three Lions" transformed in the second half and eventually triumphed with a 4:2 scoreline. Team captain Harry Kane spoke about how the words spoken by head coach Thomas Tuchel in the dressing room during the break affected the players. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The first half of the match was played under intense pressure. Harry Kane scored from a penalty and a header from Declan Rice's corner, breaking Gary Lineker's record as England's all-time World Cup top scorer. However, Croatia managed to equalize twice, and the teams went into the break with a draw.

Changes in the dressing room

According to Goal.com, England operated at a completely different tempo in the second half. While Jude Bellingham put his team ahead, Marcus Rashford, coming off the bench, put the final touch to the match. According to Harry Kane, Thomas Tuchel asked the players to remove the pressure.

"The coach told us to break the chains, stay calm, and just play. He said, 'What's the worst that could happen? Show the world who we are.' We came out in the second half with great speed, and the opponent couldn't handle it. This is the level we strive for in every game," says the Bayern striker.

Kane also noted that after taking the lead, they took full control of the game and could have scored more on counter-attacks. In his opinion, starting the tournament with such a victory against a strong opponent was very important for the team.

Another team leader, Jude Bellingham, also praised the atmosphere created by Thomas Tuchel in the dressing room. According to him, the coach was able to say the necessary things to the team without shouting or excessive dramatic gestures. The team's maturity and the presence of leading players helped implement these instructions on the pitch.

This victory once again confirmed the England national team's ambitions in the tournament. The new era under Thomas Tuchel is raising great hopes among fans, not only in terms of results but also in the quality of play. England will try to continue this winning streak in the next rounds.