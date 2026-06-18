Sam Kerr returns to USA: Australian star to sign with Gotham FC

One of the brightest stars of women's football, Australian forward Sam Kerr, is close to continuing her career in the US NWSL. After parting ways with London's Chelsea, the experienced player is expected to join Gotham FC as a free agent. This transfer is set to become one of the most sensational events of the year, not only for the American league but for world women's football as a whole. This is reported by Goal.com report says.

According to Goal.com, 32-year-old Sam Kerr has left England after a successful six-and-a-half-year tenure. She became a true legend at Chelsea: scoring 116 goals in 158 matches, she shares the title of the club's all-time top scorer. Her final season in London was also brilliant — the forward scored 17 goals across all competitions and scored the only goal in her team's victory over Manchester United.

The end of a golden era at Chelsea

Sam Kerr's career in England was rich in trophies. Since joining the team in 2020, she has won five Women's Super League (WSL) titles, three FA Cups, and three League Cups. Her composure on the pitch and ability to score in decisive moments propelled Chelsea into the ranks of Europe's strongest teams.

Now, the Australian star is returning to a familiar environment. According to The Athletic, she played for Sky Blue FC (now Gotham FC) from 2015 to 2017. At that time, she demonstrated her high potential by scoring 28 goals in 40 matches. This will be her third team in the NWSL, having previously played for the Chicago Red Stars.

Gotham FC: A new superclub is taking shape

The current NWSL champions, Gotham FC, are acting very actively in the transfer market to defend their title. Sam Kerr's transfer will bring immense benefits to the club, not only from a sporting perspective but also in terms of marketing. She is awaited by old acquaintances — former Chelsea players Jess Carter and Ann-Katrin Berger, as well as Guro Reiten, who signed a long-term contract.

The club management is not limiting itself to strengthening the squad. Gotham FC recently announced the construction of a $35 million modern training complex. Such projects and the professional approach led by Yael Averbuch West are making the New Jersey club the most attractive destination for Europe's strongest players. Sam Kerr's arrival is expected to be the centerpiece of this project.