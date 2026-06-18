European giants battle for 19-year-old Lisa Baum

·4·Sport
European giants battle for 19-year-old Lisa Baum

The transfer market in women's football is heating up. This season, not only stars like Alexia Putellas or Sam Kerr, but also young talents with a bright future are in the spotlight. RB Leipzig winger Lisa Baum, 19, has become a primary transfer target for Europe's leading teams. According to Goal.com, reports that

the German club is preparing to receive a significant transfer fee for its talented player. Currently, teams such as Barcelona, Manchester United, Lyon, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City Women have shown serious interest. However, it is said that London's Arsenal is clearly leading the race.

From Tanzania to the pinnacle of German football

Lisa Baum was born in Tanzania; her father is German and her mother is Tanzanian. She moved to Germany with her family at the age of four. Her passion for football began by playing with her brother, Dennis. Sadly, her brother passed away in a car accident at the age of 17. Every time Baum takes the field, she honors his memory: her boots feature her brother's initials, and she wears a special quote on her wristband.

Baum began her career at local clubs in Germany and was once the only girl playing for TSV Pansdorf. Later, she joined the Hamburg academy and signed a professional contract with the club at just 15. Her playing style and speed caught the eye of RB Leipzig scouts, where she has since excelled.

Other young stars on the transfer market

Besides Lisa Baum, several other young talents are at the center of transfer activity. For instance, Swedish national team forward Felicia Schroder, who scored 30 goals last season, prompted a record-breaking offer from Chelsea. Additionally, Erica Parkinson, the youngest representative of the England national team, is close to moving to the USA's NWSL.

Such transfers in women's football are interesting for Uzbek football fans, as attention to women's football has increased in the country in recent years. The battle between European giants for young talents indicates that the commercial and professional level of this sport has reached a new stage.

Lisa Baum's move to a club like Arsenal or Barcelona is expected to be a major turning point in her career. For now, the RB Leipzig management is reviewing all offers before making a final decision. Baum's talent and on-field performance will undoubtedly make her one of the future stars of world women's football.

FootballTransfersLisa BaumArsenalWomen's Football
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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