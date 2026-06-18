Vyacheslav Erbes Comments on Uzbekistan's Defeat to Colombia

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Vyacheslav Erbes Comments on Uzbekistan's Defeat to Colombia

The group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by North American venues, continue with intense and uncompromising battles. Uzbekistan's national team, making its debut in the planet's most prestigious tournament, faced Colombia in the first round and suffered a 1:3 defeat. Foreign specialists and renowned experts are actively sharing their views on the outcome of this historic clash.

In particular, Vyacheslav Erbes, a former member of the Kazakhstan national team, in an exclusive interview with the "Sports.kz" online publication, spoke in detail about our representatives' performance and the reasons for the defeat.

You can find the former Kazakh footballer's statement and the Matchday 2 schedule for Group K in the analytical sports table below:

Expert and Status

Evaluation of Uzbekistan — Colombia (1:3) match

Upcoming Matchday 2 fixtures (June 23)

Vyacheslav Erbes


(Former Kazakhstan national team player)

• Uzbekistan was forced to play without the ball for almost the entire match.


• The experience factor plays a huge role in the World Cup.

• Portugal — Uzbekistan



• Colombia — DR Congo

"The level of play at the World Cup is completely different"

Analyzing the tactical situations during the match, Vyacheslav Erbes emphasized that the rich international experience of the South American representatives prevailed:

"To be honest, for almost the entire duration of this clash, the Uzbekistan national team was forced to defend and play without the ball. This must be understood correctly, as the World Cup atmosphere and the level of play operate on completely different criteria. International experience is of great importance on such a big stage. The Colombian national team has not missed the recent World Cups; they have successfully passed the group stages several times and reached the playoffs. Therefore, the result recorded this time should be accepted as a natural occurrence for the football world. The South Americans kept the opponent under strong pressing and pressure from start to finish, eventually achieving their goals and securing the victory."

Matchday 2 ahead: A serious test against Portugal

Despite the failure in the first round, the main struggle for our representatives in the tournament begins now. According to the official tournament schedule, as part of Group K's second round, the Uzbekistan national team will face one of the world's giants, the Portugal national team, on June 23 of this year.

In the group's second pairing, the Colombian national team, who secured 3 points in the first round, will face the representatives of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the same day.

Final conclusion of Zamin sports commentators:

The Kazakh specialist's views are an objective assessment, similar to those given by local media and experts. Indeed, the debut match at the World Cup was a great lesson and a huge experience school for our boys. The initial nerves are behind them; now we believe that Fabio Cannavaro's pupils will show their quality in the match against Portugal on June 23 and provide a real celebration for our fans. Forward, Uzbekistan!

Always follow the latest exclusive World Cup news, hot reports from our national team's camp, and the Mundial diary with us on the Zamin pages!

UzbekistanColombiaVyacheslav ErbesKazakhstanPortugal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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