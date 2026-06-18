Jude Bellingham a role model off the pitch: Bids farewell to Caroline Weir

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham continues to earn the respect of fans and colleagues not only for his skill on the pitch but also for his human qualities. The English star once again proved his nobility by sending an unexpected and touching gift to women's team legend Caroline Weir, who is leaving the club. This was reported by Goal.com report says.

Scotland international Caroline Weir bid farewell to the team after a successful four-year career in Madrid following the expiration of her contract. According to Goal.com, Bellingham did not ignore this departure, sending the footballer a signed shirt and a letter with heartfelt wishes.

Bellingham wrote in his letter: "Caroline, it was a pleasure meeting you. I wish you only the best of luck in your next step. With infinite love and respect!". This small but meaningful gesture sparked great interest on social media and among the football community.

Recognition from a Madrid legend

30-year-old Caroline Weir did not hide her surprise at the gift. According to her, she and Jude often chatted at the club's training ground. "I've spoken with Jude several times; we always had great conversations about the club and life in Madrid. The fact that he wrote such a letter — I would have been happy with just a signed shirt — shows what a noble person he is," the footballer said in an interview with The Guardian.

Weir left an indelible mark on the history of the Real Madrid women's team. She appeared in 125 matches for the "Royal Club," scoring 63 goals and providing 40 assists. With these figures, she became one of the top scorers in the club's history. Although she did not win the Spanish league with the team (finishing second behind Barcelona for four seasons), her personal statistics are remarkably high.

A new challenge: The road to Lyon

Caroline Weir will now continue her career at the French club Lyon. She signed a three-year contract with the team, which is an eight-time Champions League winner. The footballer emphasized that she wants to enter a new stage of her career and fight for prestigious trophies.

"At this stage of my career, I want to play with the strongest players and win the Champions League. Lyon is exactly the club that can provide such an opportunity," Weir added. While her departure from Madrid is a great loss for the team, the attention from stars like Bellingham proves that the harmony and mutual respect within the club are at a high level.