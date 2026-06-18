Kansas City Surrounded by Argentina Fans: A True Pilgrimage for Lionel Messi

·31·Sport
Kansas City Surrounded by Argentina Fans: A True Pilgrimage for Lionel Messi

On the eve of the major football tournament hosted by the United States, the city of Kansas City has been flooded with thousands of die-hard fans of the Argentina national team. Fans who came to support Lionel Messi and his teammates have turned the city into a true festive hub, organizing a characteristic "banderazo" (flag rally) and non-stop celebrations. This was reported by Goal.com report states.

According to Goal.com, the visiting fans from Argentina are showing no interest even in local culture and sports. For example, one of the group leaders responded to a suggestion to attend a local baseball game by saying, "Baseball? Why would I need that? I have football!" This situation once again proves how high the loyalty of Argentines to their national team is.

The Lionel Messi Factor and Expensive Tickets

The main reason for such an influx of fans is Lionel Messi. Since this may be the last major tournament for the world champion for many, enthusiasts are ready for any expense. Although ticket prices for matches at the Kansas City stadium (Arrowhead) have risen to several thousand dollars, this is not stopping the fans.

Even those who couldn't afford tickets are flocking to the city just to be near their favorite team, creating a unique atmosphere with drums and flags. Every step of the Argentina national team is revered by fans like a religious ritual, which further increases the overall prestige of the tournament.

Kansas City, Not Miami, in the Spotlight

Usually, when people think of football and Lionel Messi in the USA, Miami comes to mind. However, this time Kansas City, considered the heart of America, has become a true football hub. The Argentine anthems and songs echoing through the city streets have been a novelty for the local population.

For the fans, this is not just a sporting event, but the meaning of their lives. Considering it is unlikely that Lionel Messi will take the field again at age 42 in 2030, every minute of this tournament is more precious than gold for the enthusiasts. La Albiceleste (the Argentina national team) operates under such immense pressure and infinite love on its way to defending its title.

Lionel MessiArgentinaFootballKansas CityWorld Cup
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