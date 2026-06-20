Ivory Coast coach unafraid of Germany: "Our goal is the round of 32!"

·1·Sport
Ivory Coast coach unafraid of Germany: "Our goal is the round of 32!"

The head coach of the Ivory Coast national team Emerse Faé shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Germany in the second round of the World Cup group stage. Following their success in the first round, the Africans are fully confident in their strength.

Emerse Faé's statement to the official FIFA website:

«The victory in the first group stage match was very beneficial for us. It gave us peace of mind. Now we are here to beat Germany and reach the round of 32. Our goal is to return to the training base with six points and the confidence of finishing the group stage in first place. The fact that our opponent is Germany changes nothing».

3 key signals from the Ivory Coast camp:

  • Psychological advantage and composure: The first-round victory has lifted a huge pressure off the shoulders of the "Elephants" (the nickname of the Ivory Coast national team). This allows them to act calmly and without panic in the match against Germany.

  • New format and maximum goal: Emerse Faé is speaking directly about the round of 32 As a reminder, since 48 teams are participating in the 2026 World Cup for the first time, teams successfully passing the group stage will not go directly to the round of 16, but will continue their struggle in the newly introduced round of 32 (the first stage of the playoffs).

  • No fear of names: Despite the Germany national team being a global football giant and one of the tournament favorites, the Ivory Coast coach firmly emphasized that the opponent's status will not affect their plans. The coach aims to return to the training base with only a 100% result (6 points).

This central match is expected to decide the group leadership and the fate of the playoff ticket. In this high-intensity encounter, we will find out in the coming hours what tactical surprises the African "Elephants" have prepared against the European "German machine". Keep following the tournament diary!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Kylian Mbappe on Michael Olise: "He is the greatest player of today and tomorrow"Kylian Mbappe on Michael Olise: "He is the greatest player of today and tomorrow"Today, 23:40Rumors put to rest: Real Madrid issues official statement on Michael OliseRumors put to rest: Real Madrid issues official statement on Michael OliseToday, 23:39Casemiro to join Lionel Messi: Brazilian star agrees with Inter MiamiCasemiro to join Lionel Messi: Brazilian star agrees with Inter MiamiToday, 23:34Lamine Yamal reveals his choice between Messi and NeymarLamine Yamal reveals his choice between Messi and NeymarToday, 23:20World Boxing Cup: Final Opponents for Our BoxersWorld Boxing Cup: Final Opponents for Our BoxersToday, 23:08Real Madrid officially responds to Michael Olise transfer reportsReal Madrid officially responds to Michael Olise transfer reportsToday, 23:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?