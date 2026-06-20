Ivory Coast coach unafraid of Germany: "Our goal is the round of 32!"

The head coach of the Ivory Coast national team Emerse Faé shared his thoughts ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Germany in the second round of the World Cup group stage. Following their success in the first round, the Africans are fully confident in their strength.

Emerse Faé's statement to the official FIFA website:

«The victory in the first group stage match was very beneficial for us. It gave us peace of mind. Now we are here to beat Germany and reach the round of 32. Our goal is to return to the training base with six points and the confidence of finishing the group stage in first place. The fact that our opponent is Germany changes nothing».

3 key signals from the Ivory Coast camp:

Psychological advantage and composure: The first-round victory has lifted a huge pressure off the shoulders of the "Elephants" (the nickname of the Ivory Coast national team). This allows them to act calmly and without panic in the match against Germany.

New format and maximum goal: Emerse Faé is speaking directly about the round of 32 As a reminder, since 48 teams are participating in the 2026 World Cup for the first time, teams successfully passing the group stage will not go directly to the round of 16, but will continue their struggle in the newly introduced round of 32 (the first stage of the playoffs).

No fear of names: Despite the Germany national team being a global football giant and one of the tournament favorites, the Ivory Coast coach firmly emphasized that the opponent's status will not affect their plans. The coach aims to return to the training base with only a 100% result (6 points).

This central match is expected to decide the group leadership and the fate of the playoff ticket. In this high-intensity encounter, we will find out in the coming hours what tactical surprises the African "Elephants" have prepared against the European "German machine". Keep following the tournament diary!