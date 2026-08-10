Juventus Coach Luciano Spalletti Reveals Transfer Plans

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Juventus Coach Luciano Spalletti Reveals Transfer Plans

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti shared his thoughts ahead of the friendly against Palermo in Perth, Australia. According to Goal.com, the coach answered questions about the upcoming opponent, the squad’s fitness and the summer transfer market. The match is an important stage of the Turin club’s pre-season preparations. Goal.com reports this.

On Palermo and Filippo Inzaghi

Spalletti spoke warmly about the upcoming opponent and its coach, Filippo Inzaghi. He said that just as Inzaghi was an outstanding footballer in the past, he will become a top-level coach in the future. Since Palermo have many players with Serie A experience, Juventus are not expecting an easy match.

It was confirmed that defender Gatti will not start this time. As he has shown signs of fatigue, the coaching staff decided not to take any risks. Nevertheless, Gatti could play for 20 or 30 minutes during the match.

The transfer market and planned squad changes

Discussing the club’s transfer policy, Luciano Spalletti stressed that Juventus’ initial plans had not changed after the friendly matches. According to the coach, the management is moving forward without deviating from its path, and its ideas for the transfer market remain the same.

Goalkeeper rotation

The competition among the goalkeepers was also clarified. The coach said that Di Gregorio made several outstanding saves against Chelsea but was unfortunate for the second goal. As planned, Perin will play against Palermo. Previously, the goalkeepers each played one half against Chelsea, while Di Gregorio played the full 90 minutes against Inter, so it is now Perin’s turn.

JuventusLuciano SpallettiPalermoTransfersSerie A
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