Cannavaro: We are not afraid of Portugal, there is no friendship on the pitch

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro shared his thoughts ahead of the crucial clash against Portugal in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

In an interview with the Uzbekistan FA press service, the Italian specialist spoke highly of the opponent's strength. At the same time, he emphasized that he is trying to relieve his players of excessive pressure and encourage them to take the field with confidence.

Cannavaro stated that Uzbekistan will face one of the strongest and most star-studded teams in the World Cup. Portugal's squad features many high-level players playing for Europe's leading clubs.

Naturally, primary attention is focused on Cristiano Ronaldo. Cannavaro recognized the Portuguese forward as one of the greatest representatives of world football over the last 20 years, alongside Lionel Messi.

«I try to reduce the pressure on my players. Because we are playing against one of the strongest teams in the World Cup. The Portugal squad is full of star players and, of course, they have Cristiano Ronaldo. For the last 20 years, he and Lionel Messi have been among the greatest footballers in the world», said Cannavaro.

The head coach also touched upon Portugal's style of play. He noted that Roberto Martinez's pupils prefer to maintain possession for long periods, control the tempo through short passes, and deny the opponent freedom of movement.

Portugal is capable of creating a threat in every attack. Therefore, Uzbekistan players are required to be maximally disciplined, attentive, and cohesive in defense.

However, Cannavaro does not want his team to spend the entire match just defending. According to his plan, the «White Wolves» must move forward boldly when they have the ball and create problems for the opponent.

«Portugal loves to control the ball. They manage the game through short passes and are dangerous in every situation. Therefore, we must be very disciplined in defense. At the same time, when the ball is with us, we must try to cause them problems», the specialist said.

In Cannavaro's opinion, there is no team in the world without flaws. Every opponent has strengths, but also weak points that can be exploited.

The Uzbekistan coaching staff has analyzed Portugal's game in detail. Now the main task is to limit the opponent's advantages as much as possible and make productive use of open spaces and weaknesses.

Cannavaro also emphasized that Ronaldo's name and status should not put additional pressure on the players. According to him, once the match begins, stars disappear, and only two teams fighting for a result remain on the pitch.

«Ronaldo is a great player and a huge star. But after the game starts, all of this must be forgotten. We must focus only on our task», the head coach said.

The Italian specialist said that while there can be sincere relations between players off the pitch, friendship takes a backseat once the referee's first whistle blows.

«Off the pitch, relations can be very good. But on the pitch, you are not friends. There, you must only think about the interests of your own team», Cannavaro emphasized.

The head coach also spoke about the impression he wants the Uzbekistan national team to leave at the World Cup. Although the national team is a historic debutant, he wants them to be recognized as a team that is not afraid of strong opponents, is disciplined, and demonstrates a unique style of football.

«I want Uzbekistan to be remembered as a national team participating in the World Cup for the first time, but not afraid of strong teams. We must be recognized as a team that plays good football, is well-organized and disciplined», he said.

Cannavaro added that Uzbekistan respects all opponents, but he wants the same attitude toward the national team. For this, the «White Wolves» must prove their strength, character, and ability to compete worthily on the pitch.

During the interview, the specialist also talked about how he entered the coaching profession. He admitted that in his childhood, he only dreamed of being a player, and initially considered coaching to be a very complex and difficult profession.

On the eve of retiring from his playing career, Cannavaro thought about becoming a sporting director or club manager. However, over time, his interest in coaching grew, and he did not hide that he now takes great pleasure in his work.

«To be honest, I love this job very much. Every morning when I wake up, I try to learn new things, watch matches, and share my experience with the players», said Cannavaro.

He noted that sharing knowledge and experience with players and contributing to their growth is one of the most precious feelings in coaching. This process gives him happiness and new motivation.

The match against Portugal will be another huge test for Uzbekistan. Regardless of how strong the opponent's name and squad are, Cannavaro demands discipline, courage, and self-belief from his pupils.

The «White Wolves» enter the pitch not just to respect the opponent, but to make others respect them as well.