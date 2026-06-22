Andrey Fyodorov on How to Stop Portugal

Renowned Uzbek footballer and coach Andrey Fyodorov shared his thoughts on our national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup and the upcoming crucial match against Portugal.

In an interview with Russian journalists, the specialist emphasized that every player in the Portugal squad could pose a serious threat. In his view, simply controlling one or two stars will not be enough.

«You have to be careful with every player. This will be a completely different game and a different battle. Each of their representatives can make an unexpected decision. There is a reason why Portugal is called the 'Brazilians of Europe',» said Fyodorov.

Indeed, the Portugal squad consists of high-level footballers playing for Europe's leading clubs. The team is capable of putting pressure on the opponent through short passes, individual skill, and rapid attacks.

Nevertheless, Fyodorov did not rule out Uzbekistan's chance to earn a point in this match. To achieve this, the 'White Wolves' must maintain the disciplined football they showed in the match against Colombia and, above all, avoid conceding a goal early in the game.

«I have a feeling that if Uzbekistan acts as orderly as they did against Colombia and doesn't concede a goal at the start, there will be an opportunity to get a point»,» the specialist said.

Fyodorov noted that in football, the names of teams or their strength on paper do not always determine the final result. On match day, some players may not be in the expected form, or someone might not feel well.

Additionally, weather, pitch conditions, kickoff time, and the players' psychological preparation on that day also play a significant role.

«We are talking about a very strong team. But on match day, someone might not be in top form or might feel unwell. Everything will be decided on the pitch. Factors like weather and pitch conditions cannot be ignored»,» Fyodorov added.

During the interview, he was also asked about Uzbekistan's chances of advancing from the group. According to the new format, some third-place finishers can also secure a spot in the playoffs. Fyodorov believes this task is achievable.

However, Portugal's draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first round has complicated Uzbekistan's situation, as the Portuguese will now feel an even greater need to win in the second round.

«Of course, advancing from the group is a real goal. But Portugal's draw with DR Congo has made our job a bit harder. Now, Uzbekistan faces two very difficult matches ahead»,» he said.

In the specialist's opinion, beautiful football that pleases the fans is no longer enough for the national team. Concrete results and points are required to think about the next stage.

In this situation, the skill of head coach Fabio Cannavaro plays a key role. Preparing the players mentally against a giant like Portugal, choosing the right tactics, and making necessary changes during the game are of great importance.

«This is where the head coach's skill comes to the forefront. How he motivates the players and what kind of football he chooses against such a strong team will be the main issue. It's difficult to predict anything right now»,» said Fyodorov.

Nevertheless, the historic debut match against Colombia gave the specialist hope. Although Uzbekistan lost 1:3, they showed courageous and active football, especially in the second half.

Fyodorov expressed his belief that the 'White Wolves' have a chance to reach the next stage and stated his readiness to support the team at any time.

«Looking at the match against Colombia, I see that we have opportunities. At least, I hope so. Whether they play at 5:00 AM or 3:00 AM, I want Uzbekistan to reach the next stage, and I'm ready to stay awake for it»,» said Andrey Fyodorov.

Now all attention is focused on the match against Portugal. The opponent may be the favorite, but in the World Cup, every result is decided during the 90 minutes on the pitch.