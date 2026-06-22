Fayzullayev: "I was in the right place, we will continue to make history"

·26·Sport
Fayzullayev: "I was in the right place, we will continue to make history"

The FIFA World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, is providing unforgettable moments for our country's football fans. Although the national team lost 1:3 to Colombia in the first round of the group stage, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, the author of the only goal, shared his thoughts after the match.

"I felt that I would score"

The national team's midfielder noted that he sensed he would be the one to send the ball into the net during the attack and managed to choose the right position:

"As we were attacking, I felt that I could score. I think I appeared in exactly the right place. I am very happy about this. We will continue to make history," said Fayzullayev.

An unforgettable historical result

Although the match ended in the opponent's favor, this clash opened a completely new page for Uzbek football. The significance of this goal is evident in the following:

  • Historical debut: This goal scored by Abbosbek Fayzullayev was etched into the record books as the first-ever goal of the Uzbekistan national team in the history of the World Cup.

  • Great passion: The player's determined words give fans great hope and will undoubtedly be a huge psychological boost for the team's further progress in the tournament.

More intense battles await us ahead, meaning history will truly continue to be written!

Abbosbek FayzullayevUzbekistanColombiaUSA
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